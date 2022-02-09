the teaser trailer of the Disney + TV series which will be released on April 18

On April 14, it will arrive on Disney + The Kardashians , the new series dedicated to mother Kris and her famous daughters. The episodes will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.

The series will tell the life of the most famous family on American TV. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie come back in front of the cameras after the end of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended after 20 seasons, to tell their life once again beyond what the newspapers say. Here is the synopsis: “From the intense pressures for billion dollar business management to the funniest moments of kids’ free time and back from school, this series takes viewers into their world with a compelling and honest story of love and life in the spotlight ”. Ben Winston , partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer. The teaser does not offer any anticipation of what we will see in the series, but represents only a sort of theme song aimed at arousing the curiosity of the viewers. We will certainly talk about the divorce of Kim and Kanye West , Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. However, there was no lack of controversy from some viewers, who criticized the Kardashian / Jenner for having closed their reality show only to move it, in the exact same form, to another channel.

Kanye West vs. Kim Kardashian

deepening





Kanye West VS Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend in the single Eazy

Most likely in the series The Kardashians we will also talk about the divorce between Kim and Kanye West. Recently the influencer has called himself the main support of her children and the rapper responded by attacking her on Instagram with a post accusing her of having kidnapped one of her children. Chicago, 4 years. “What do you mean by main support? America has seen you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address you were at, ”West wrote. “You imposed a control system when I play with my son indoors. You accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test to get into the party because you accused me of being addicted to drugs, ”she wrote. But that’s not all. The rapper also wrote on social media that Kim Kardashian accused him of “putting on one size on her“. “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a bounty on her. So, let me understand, I’m going to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being a drug addict, then I’m going to play with my son, take my graphic novel Akira and I am accused of stealing, now I am accused of this ”, he reiterated. “These accusations can really get someone locked up.”