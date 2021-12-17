the teaser trailer of the fourth (and final) season

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve, the series based on Luke Jenning’s Codename Villanelle novels, will make its U.S. debut on February 27. With the announcement comes the first teaser trailer.

After the thrilling season 3 finale, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are facing seriously different situations. After the exchange between Eve and Villanelle on the bridge, Eve decides to embark on a mission in search of revenge, while Villanelle has entered a new community with the intention of showing that she is not a “monster”. After killing Paul, Carolyn is willing to do anything to continue her hunt for the Twelve and the person who ordered the action involving Kenny. The season follows these women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, towards an intricate, nuanced and powerful ending.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge she was the showrunner of the first season, Emerald Fennell (A promising woman) of the second e Suzanne Heathcote of the third. The fourth will instead be supervised by Laura Neal (Sex Education).

