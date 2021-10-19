the teaser trailer of the TV series with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

Hulu has released the first teaser trailer of Nine Perfect Strangers, the highly anticipated television series that features protagonists Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, whose episodes will arrive on the streaming platform in the coming months (the date of arrival in Italy is not yet known).

The show is based on the novel by writer Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies from which the acclaimed series of the same name, winner of several awards, including Emmy and Golden Globe was based.

It’s just like Big Little Lies also Nine Perfect Strangers is designed by David E. Kelley. He was also responsible for the screenplay, co-written with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

Kelley will also produce the show, along with Bruna Papandrea and her Made Up Stories, Blossom Films (Nicole Kidman’s production company) and Endeavor Content.