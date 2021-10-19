the teaser trailer of the TV series with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

Hulu has released the first teaser trailer of Nine Perfect Strangers, the highly anticipated television series that features protagonists Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, whose episodes will arrive on the streaming platform in the coming months (the date of arrival in Italy is not yet known).
The show is based on the novel by writer Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies from which the acclaimed series of the same name, winner of several awards, including Emmy and Golden Globe was based.
It’s just like Big Little Lies also Nine Perfect Strangers is designed by David E. Kelley. He was also responsible for the screenplay, co-written with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.
Kelley will also produce the show, along with Bruna Papandrea and her Made Up Stories, Blossom Films (Nicole Kidman’s production company) and Endeavor Content.
The plot of Nine Perfect Strangers
deepening
Nine perfect strangers, new series for Nicole Kidman
Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in a luxury spa, Tranquilluum House.
At this exclusive Spa, the 9 outsiders put in the title will turn to hoping to solve their stress problems.
Guests of this center, the nine strangers will be guided in the “relaxing” path by Masha, the resort director played by a Nicole Kidman in a state of grace (or in the state of Grace, to mention another character of hers, that of the series The Undoing – The Untold Truths). But something mysterious and quite disturbing will involve these unfortunates … Get ready for a nice mix of suspense, twists, mystery, fear and sensuality, ingredients that both the writer Liane Moriarty and David E. Kelley who transpose in his on-screen novels.
Another premium ingredient that makes the recipe for Nine Perfect Strangers so succulent is also the cast: it includes, in addition to the protagonists Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, also Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.