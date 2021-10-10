the teaser with the voice of Hugh Jackman … of the film starring Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is one of the main performers, along with Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, of Reminiscence. The actor posted on Twitter a teaser of the film accompanied by his voice.

There is nothing better than starting the new week by listening to the sensual and deep voice of Hugh Jackman. To feel it and relax, just take a look at the teaser of Reminiscence, a film that, judging by the few and precious images we have, and which are added to a teaser trailer at the end of January, whets our visual appetite, also because it somehow reminds us of the masterpieces of Christopher Nolan. The project probably sounds new to your ears, unless you’re a hardcore fan of the Wolverine cinematic.

Reminiscence is directed by Lisa Joy, who is one of the two minds behind the series Westworld. And just from Westworld the film borrows Thandie Newton, which, in addition to Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson. The story takes place in a dystopian future in which a large part of the Earth has been submerged by the oceans. In the city of Miami, many residents have swapped day for night and live and work shrouded in darkness. Among these there is Nick Bannister, which uses technology to dig into people’s memories to help them solve their problems. When a mysterious woman shows up in his office eager to investigate her past, the man falls in love with her. The woman, however, suddenly vanishes.

If we have the new teaser of Reminiscence it is thanks to the same Jackman, who posted it on Twitter, inviting us to be guided by his voice on a journey through memory. The actor also informs us that the film will hit international theaters on August 25, and then debut in US theaters and on HBO on September 3.