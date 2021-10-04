the Teatro del Marchesato raises the curtain – Targatocn.it

After two years of hiatus due to Covid, the curtain rises on the new season (2021-2022) of the Teatro del Marchesato. The premiere of the first show “La Signora Margot” is Friday 8 October.

The small building in Saluzzo, with the renewed brand (design by Elena Rosso) has already tested the unchanged affection of the public, with sold out and applause in the summer review “Storie Destate” a novelty (Giorgio Lusso brand) staged with the support of the CrSaluzzo Foundation, which recently presented two titles: “Piovono Italiani” at Villa Belvedere, fresh, brilliant and musical followed by “Unici” in the Stella Monastery, with two historical actors of the Tdm, Mauro Bocci (he is president) e Valerio Dell’Anna, really good and unique in the two performances “Man with a flower in his mouth” by Pirandello and “Tobacco hurts” by Cechov.

The companies are now waiting for the public for the next shows: there will be 4, two were already scheduled before the lockdown and suspended for the closure of theaters.

Those who had subscribed to the season ticket for the 2019/2020 season will be able to use it for the upcoming season, and those who are still in possession of the paper booklet will be able to take advantage of the remaining entrances to attend the shows. Single ticket price 8 euros.

“You will enter the room in total safety – underlines the president Bocci – following the anti-contagion rules, by reservation and with the Green Pass.

The members of the cast involved in the shows will also be provided with a green pass or negative buffer.

The 91-seat room, which for decades has been sold out in season, will bring the number of spectators to 35, but new provisions for an increase in capacity are pending. The public must wear the personal protective mask.

More info on the website: www.teatrodelmarchesato.it, on the Facebook page but above all in the Theater, piazza Vineis, 11 in Saluzzo. Information also on mobile: 333 6979063.

The shows

Coming to the bill “Mrs. Margot” directed by Valerio Dell’Anna, it was born along the lines of “Eve against Eve” famous 1950 film winner of numerous Oscars, transposed for the scene by the Company “La Scossa”. It traces the story of an established actress and an aspiring actress, and the men around them. The invisible absolute protagonist is the Theater, an inexhaustible source of ruthless ambitions and bitter frustrations, on whose imaginary stage the characters move, who are almost unconsciously subjugated by it.

The debut on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October at 8.45pm, reruns on Sunday 10 October with two shows at 5.45pm and 8.45pm; Friday 15, Saturday 16 October always at 8.45pm and Sunday 17 October at 5pm.

The Compagnia Fuori Testo will then go up on the stage of the small Stable with “The happiest of the three”, directed by Ugo Rizzato. A hilarious comedy, in three acts., The highest expression of Labiche’s irrepressible genius. The love triangle is redesigned by the vaudeville master to give body, with irreverent comedy, to characters trapped in their roles, unaware victims of the compulsion to repeat and which prevents them from taking off the shoes of husband, wife and lover.

It will be staged for three weekends in December from Friday 3 to Sunday 19 to 21.

The third title of the bill is “The Last Victim”, directed by Lionello Nardo, cast: the Company of the Marquisate. In an unspecified place and time, a group of men is locked up in a cell awaiting decimation, retaliation by the invaders, for an attack they have suffered. Among the prisoners, an elderly and wealthy man exchanges his life for that of a young man. This episode will trigger a chain of deceptions, hatred and grudges, which will spare no one.

Shows; Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Friday 25, Saturday 26, Sunday 27 February and Friday 4, Saturday 5 March at 9pm.

Last show: “Tutto per bene”, three acts by Luigi Pirandello, adapted and directed by Ugo Rizzato. On stage the Teatro del Marchesato Company in the performances of Friday 6, Saturday 7, Friday 13, Saturday 14, Sunday 15, Friday 20, Saturday 21 May at 9 pm.