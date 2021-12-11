the tech demo in Unreal Engine 5 is awesome

Throughout the first decade of December 2021, there was an insistent rumor that a Matrix-themed game or app developed in Unreal Engine 5 was in the pipeline on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. With the imminent advent of Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film of the film franchise that we remember will make its debut in American theaters after Christmas, the possibility that the series could have inspired a new tie-in was not so absurd, but as it turned out during the Game Awards the mysterious project called The Matrix Awakens is actually an interactive experience aimed at showing the potential of Epic Games’ latest graphics engine.

If the Tech Demo released in May 2020 had already dropped more than a few jaws (here you can find our special on the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo), “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience“finally offered us the opportunity to experience the surprising photorealism touched by the graphic engine directly in our living rooms.

Welcome to the Matrix

Written directed by Lana Wachowski (former director of Matrix Resurrections), The Matrix Awakens opens with the complete sequence from which the clip released on the net in recent days was taken and in which the famous protagonist of the saga asked “how do we know what’s real? “, namely that precise scene that had blown the fans for the resemblance between the star and her detailed and incredibly realistic digital counterpart.

Used as an introduction, the above reveals that Reeves, colleague Carrie-Anne Moss (interpreter of Trinity) and the crew of the first Matrix, at the time, had already wondered where the digital age would lead the world of cinema and fiction, as well as the meaning that reality would have assumed in the face of the possibility of building digital worlds almost identical to ours. To find out the answer to this particular question we will have to wait a few more years, but in the meantime the interactive experience presented on the stage by Geoff Keighley is dragging the players into a stunning reality characterized by graphics bordering on photorealism. Developed by Epic Games, The Coalition, SideFX, Evil Eye Pictures, WetaFX and other players in the digital entertainment industry, The Matrix Awakens first of all proposes an action sequence in which the player is called upon to impersonate a woman and keep agents at bay during a spectacular car chase.

With Trinity driving the car, the user has in fact the hit of shooting the tires of the cars at his heels and making them explode, eliminating any agents intent on jumping from one roof to another or even shooting down a helicopter with a machine gun. Continuously alternating cutscenes and interactive sequences, the lively shooting is not perfect, so much so that the frame rate hesitates on all platforms (with dips up to 20 fps), but at the same time it is impossible to deny that this is light years ahead of anything else seen on consoles so far.

Strengthened by a gameplay with a strong visual impact and an unprecedented cinematic component, the initial part of The Matrix Awakens sees the boundary between real and digital tapering off, almost completely disappearing during the most frenetic passages of the experience.

Not only is the fidelity with the action scenes proposed by the original trilogy unparalleled, but the vast city recreated by Epic Games is overflowing with details: even during the most agitated situations we happened to look away from the pursuers to observe the windows. of outdated buildings or pay attention toimpressive number of vehicles constantly crowding the screen. A result, this, which at the end of the daring shooting immediately prompted us to fantasize about what a hypothetical Watch Dogs (or even a modern episode of Grand Theft Auto) would be like developed with such an ambitious and advanced technical sector.

While we were still dreaming of the wonders that Unreal Engine 5 will allow for in the coming years, the demo then brought us back down to earth to calmly explore a frighteningly large urban area. According to data released by Epic, the city that forms the backdrop to The Matrix Awakens is 4,138 km wide and 4,968 km long, for a total area of ​​15.79 km2 and a perimeter of 14.519 km.

Maintaining the default settings, which allow among other things to reduce or increase the number of passers-by and cars, this exquisitely realistic digital urban center hides within it the beauty of 38,146 drivable cars and 45,073 parked cars, to which 35,000 must be added. pedestrians modeled through futuristic technology MetaHuman (here is our insight into MetaHumans to find out more) and the approximately 7,000 buildings.

Stunning numbers that translate into billions of polygons entrusted to Nanite, a resource that allows developers to use and import cinema-quality assets directly into the graphics engine without having to worry about the polygon count or the level of detail at the input, plus Lumen, a new generation technology that manages reflections and global illumination even without resorting to Ray Tracing.

If during the day the city is illuminated only by the sun, which manages to carry out its duty without the need for additional light sources, it is in the night mode that this shows all its beauty, that is when its streets are illuminated by their 27,848 street lamps and by the millions of flashes emitted from the windows of the buildings.

The result is an immense sandbox area to be experienced and explored, both on foot and by car, without forgetting the drone mode, which, albeit with the limits imposed by a tech demo, shows us in a clear and precise way how the video game could be. tomorrow. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has therefore granted us the privilege of tasting ahead of time a future that, using the now iconic line by Keanu Reeves himself, it really promises breathtaking.