The tech hustler is TV’s new fascination

That he true crime is the genre that grows the most on television? Yes, it is not discussed. But what about their subsection of scammers? In recent weeks series, both fiction based on real cases and documentaries, about recent cases of scams that have become famous through reports in the media, have invaded all streaming services with a desire and an amount that as little make it clear that this genre is a clear bet. And then there’s the sub subgenre of entrepreneurs technology charlatans. It’s inside the world of hustlers that has generated so much fascination this season, but it has a different weight and messages.

The Dropout (Disney+ starting April 20)We Crashed (AppleTV+) and Super Pumped: The Battle of Uber (Movistar +) are three immediate examples of the rise and fall of young inventors who seduced Silicon Valley and Wall Street, only to fall at their feet under the weight of their lies. But each case is very different from the other, except in the belief of its protagonists in their genius and ability to change the world (come on, their megalomania).

The Dropout, which is by far the best of the three and also the one that recounts the most damaging and dangerous case of all, has Elizabeth Holmes as its protagonist. The case is as follows: Holmes – a good Stanford student with dreams of inventing something and become a billionaire – has the idea, during her second year of studying biomedicine, to create a machine capable of performing hundreds of blood tests with just one drop: no needles, no going to the hospital, a simple and life-saving process (even more so if you take into account that in the United States there is no system analogous to Social Security and medical expenses are very high). So, with this idea in mind, Holmes drops out of college and founds his own company, Theranos.

Over time, Holmes manages to convince more and more powerful and serious investors, who are partly attracted by the enthusiasm of the young woman and partly by the FOMO spirit (Fear of Missing Out) of not missing the boat in investing in something so revolutionary and, probably because of their character and their youth, they gave millions and even placed some of Theranos machines in their establishments.

The machines never worked, the results were faked, and Holmes is currently awaiting a court ruling for the real danger implied by his invention, which he played at diagnosing without being able to do so.

Naveen Andrews accompanies Amanda Seyfried as Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, Holmes’s old boyfriend and partner | Image via Hulu.

The series, which has an excellent amanda seyfried As the protagonist, he examines what makes Holmes tick (he even changed his tone of voice to sound more adult, professional and masculine) and how the system of controls that should have stopped his dangerous swindle failed time and time again in favor of the possibility of making money and not in favor of possible (and later real) patients who could suffer horrible medical consequences due to misdiagnosis.

And it is that the Theranos case is not just about megalomania, but about a world of investments and inventions that, even when dealing with something as fundamental as people’s health, is governed by greed, influence and private interests. of those who have money.

For its part, we crashed and super-pumped tackle another kind of scammer in the world technology. The deranged megalomaniac who might, had he not wanted to start a company, have been the leader of a cult. The companies of both WeWork (forerunner of work hubs that claimed to come and change the world) and Uber (a transportation service that, yes, was also going to change the world), earned them hundreds of millions and were mishandled by their greedy hands, but more than that, authoritarian and frankly insane. While Holmes put real people in real danger with his failed technology, these two entrepreneurs mistreated their employees, flouted competition and monopoly laws, and were eventually pushed out of the companies they had created by their boards of directors.

as the creator of We Work is the ‘mr very method‘ Jared Leto, turned into Adam Neumann, the young man who thought that investing in real estate and creating dynamic workspaces was equivalent to being a messiah. And playing Travis Kalanick, the controversial creator of Uber is a Joseph Gordon-Levitt which represents his personality at the same time egotistical and charismatic.

Jared Leto as Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway Rebekah Neumann, his wife, who is also Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin. | Image via Apple TV.

Watching these series means, for the viewer, following the increasingly chilling and disturbing rise of characters that each series draws with complexity, but not for that with sympathy or understanding (unlike, for example, the series Inventing Anna). It’s not easy and sometimes it’s not even fun, but it’s fascinating. It is about seeing the construction -in slow motion and with all the details- of a house of cards that the viewer knows will crash down.

The three cases are different, but there is more than one thing in common: The three inventors are people with charisma, communication skills and a passion for their idea that borders on the fanaticism. They are also, as we have already said, youths, and they believe they will change the world. But it’s not just about these more obvious factors. At one point not long ago, millionaire investors were more than willing to give money to charismatic young people with ideas… without over-checking either the soundness of the ideas or their creators. It was the promise of easy money, of participating in the change of the world, not to miss out on an investment like the one they might have missed previously with projects like Google or Apple. It was about believe in the American ideal of the self-made entrepreneurregardless of whether that entrepreneur had few or no credentials or was clearly someone to worry about.

Another thing in common that these series have is that all are based on previous material. The story of Uber founder Supper pumpedis the center of a book of the same name as the series, we crashed is based on a homonymous podcast (there was also a report on The New Yorker), and in the case of the Holmes story, the sources could be many (there are reports, such as the one by Wall Street Journal that uncovered everything; books and documentaries), but the most direct is another podcast, also called as the series.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick in ‘Super Pumped’. | Image via Showtime.

All are based on rigorous prior research. Because the rise of these stories as fiction has not come from nowhere, they have been built on top of the expectation that these stories have generated as the center of revealing reports and investigations, both in the press and in podcasts. And why have they been so attractive? Well, the stories that reveal someone as a fraud, despot or fraud while they are at the height of power, both media and acquisitive, have always been magnetic to us (schadenfreude?). Yes, the taste for these stories of rise, ridicule and fall have always interested us: not in vain for centuries there has been the fable of the king who is naked, without knowing it, thanks to a swindler who convinces him otherwise.