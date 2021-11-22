the technician takes stock of the situation

There Juventus thanks to the convincing victory on Saturday afternoon against Lazio, she is back in the running for a place in Champions League.

The record is still a long way off at the moment but the bianconeri will do everything to recover the points lost at the beginning of the season.

To do so, however, Massimiliano Allegri he should and would like to have all the squad available: but this is not the case, quite the contrary.

The injuries at Juventus they are different, and the coach talked about them at a press conference today.

Juventus, Serie A, Allianz Stadium

In the squad list for the match against Chelsea, five are absent: Chiellini, De Sciglio Danilo, Ramsey and Bernardeschi.

As for the defenders, today is the news that Danilo will have to sit still for at least eight weeks: an important loss for Allegri.

Different situation, however, for Chiellini and De Sciglio: the former will return next week, the latter has some chance of being ready for Atalanta.

Bernardeschi, after the adductor injury in National, will certainly miss the next two commitments. Ramsey, on the other hand, has muscle fatigue and recovery times shouldn’t be too long.