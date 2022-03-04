The technicians and their credentials to succeed Santiago Solari

The Eagles are waiting for a new stage under the command of a new coach, one who will have the pressure to get the team out of the bottom

The departure of Santiago Solari has caused several names of coaches to be related to the America. Former technicians of Mexican teamcoaches of the Mx League and even some other that would venture into Mexico are linked as possible substitutes for the former helmsman of the Real Madrid.

Due to their career and prestige, these are the five candidates who would have the necessary credentials to take command of the America.

Ricardo Antonio La Volpe

El Bigotón La Volpe is 70 years old and would be in his third stage with América, if he were chosen as the coach of the Azulcremas. His credentials are the performance of the Mexican National Team in the 2005 Confederations Cup and the 2006 World Cup, in addition to the fact that in his last stay with the Eagles he helped consolidate figures such as Edson Álvarez and Diego Lainez, now in Europe. .

Once Solari left the America, the name of La Volpe became a trend, because the azulcrema fans suggested him as the next helmsman of the team.

Hernan Crespo

The Argentine is considered one of the figures of the Albiceleste and in 2014 he began his walk on the bench. In a span of eight years, he has gained experience in Italy, Argentina and Brazil. With Sao Paulo, his last team, he won the league championship, while with Banfield he won the South American in 2020.

Nicolás Larcamón, due to his work in Puebla, has become a serious candidate for the reins of America. Getty

Nicholas Larcamon

Nicolás Larcamón draws the attention of América, Monterrey and even Chivas, for the performance he has had with Puebla, in three tournaments. The Argentine presumes that he adds two semesters classifying La Franja to the league and currently has the sweet potato team in second place in the table, regardless of the fact that it is the most modest squad in the Mx League.

Juan Carlos Osorio

The Colombian left a good impression during his time with the Mexican National Team, with which he qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and beat Germany in the group stage. El Profe, as they called him, has a long history of success in Colombia and his current team, América de Cali, would be willing to let him go to be the coach of the Águilas.

Robert Dante Siboldi

The Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi showed his expertise on the bench when he took command of Cruz Azul, between 2019 and 2020. He did not have the same fortune in the Xolos de Tijuana and was close to being coach of América before arrival by Santiago Solari. His work and his support from his former players give him the credentials to aspire to the place left by the former Real Madrid coach.