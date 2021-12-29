the technological challenge of 2022- Corriere.it

Apple versus Meta. The challenge between the two Californian giants will hold ground also in 2022 (and beyond).

In the last two years it has been characterized by the slaps of the Apple, which has opposed Menlo Park and other Silicon Valley companies by promising greater respect for the privacy and has limited tracking ability of rivals on its mobile operating system, taking advantage of it. It’s working: Apple’s value is close to $ 3 trillion, a goal never achieved by any company.

For some months the challenge has shifted to hiring, because both Apple and Meta in the next two years will focus on the launch and marketing of smartwatches (unlike the Apple Watch, Meta’s one should debut with an integrated camera) and devices for augmented and virtual reality, for the home and universes and connected metaverses.

To establish itself, it will be essential to attract talents, retain them and snatch them from their rival, quickly: the acceleration of A / R and V / R (Project Cambria, for now only announced by Meta, mixes them and Apple is preparing a similar product) towards of the masses seems closer, as demonstrated by the success of (Meta’s) Oculus app on the (Apple’s) App Store in the United States And in the UK in the days of Christmas, during which numerous viewers were evidently unpacked.

Mark Gurman wrote about Bloomberg that the Casa della Mela reacted by trying to lock some of its engineers with restricted stock bonuses for the next four years (in essence: the employee gets full rights to his share only at the end of the so-called period of vesting). The bonuses, defined by the journalist as “unusual and significant”, range from 50 thousand and 180 thousand dollars and were presented as a reward for the results already achieved. The goal, as mentioned, is to stop the flight towards Menlo Park, where about one hundred engineers from Cupertino have already headed.

Not that Mark Zuckerberg is sleeping more peacefully on this front: as he greets key figures in his entrepreneurial history – including David Marcus, who led the cryptocurrency project, and Hugo Barra, former head of virtual reality – also saw illustrious exits in the direction of Cupertino, such as Andrea Schubert, who managed communication on augmented and virtual reality.

In short, what the game is is clear. And the teams on the pitch, too.



