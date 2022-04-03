The technology that will allow autonomous cars to “look around corners” – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Continental, in addition to having its classic range of tires of all kinds, also has a department created specifically for the development of new technologies in other areas of the industry. In this area of ​​innovation is where the people of Continental are currently working on a technology for autonomous cars, which will will allow you to connect to the sensors or cameras of other vehicles around and thus “being able to see what is happening around the corner”.

This was expressed by Robert Gee himself, manager of developing solutions for connected vehicles of the corporation. This new technology will be of considerable importance in order to avoid accidents of any kind with other drivers, pedestrians, cyclists or users of different vehicles such as electric scooters.

This new collective perception system will not base its foundations solely on receiving the data emitted by other vehicles, but rather this system will be a whole connected to the same network that all these cars will be able to access. whether they are cameras or sensors installed in the vehicles themselves, traffic cameras, road sensors or any other device for receiving information in real time.

As confirmed by the corporation, Continental has been working on this system for more than two years, but there is still a huge job ahead and, from the board, they cannot yet specify when its release will be launched and it can be installed in the different vehicles on the market.

Robert Gee himself specified what the operation of the system consisted of, as we have already explained previously. However, its specifications can go further, since this same technology would incorporate a computer that would receive all the data released around it and would study one by one all the possible setbacks that the main vehicle could encounter during its circulation. That is, the system’s own artificial intelligence would calculate if a pedestrian will be in the path of the car in question at the right moment in which they could cross. In this way, accidents of all kinds can be prevented.

Currently, as confirmed by Gee himself, this is a technology with an enormous development complication. Once it is fully available and completed, it will be able to eliminate accidents considerably, but until then, the system will continue to be tested. Today, Continental is working with up to five German automakers and two US vehicle companies. with which they are working to test it on different models and times, although at the moment none of these brands immersed in the project have been revealed.

From Continental they do not clarify concisely what will be the date of arrival on the market of this interesting technological product. However, they do admit that it could be completed and ready for adoption as soon as one year after the different governments publish their technological standards on autonomous vehicles and their infrastructure.