The teen actress will be Marvel’s next big star

Dr Strange is already one of the highest grossing movies of the year, with an A-list cast including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

But the superstar of Marvel’s success is 16-year-old Xóchitl Gómez, who is set to become a major draw for the franchise.

The teenager, born in California to Mexican parents, plays America Chavez in the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

America is the first eccentric Latino superhero in the MCU with the ability to punch star-shaped portals between parallel universes.

It’s a breakout role for Xóchitl (pronounced soh-chee), who ditched her role on Netflix’s Babysitter Club to gain superhero fame.

Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Cumberbatch Attend the Premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Xóchitl, one of the youngest actresses to play a major role in the franchise, who turned 16 a few days before the Multiverse of Madness premiered, said it was important to her that a “fake movie for young people” made it to theaters. paper. .

In this film, there is a lot of heavy stuff going on. It’s not easy when you’re a teenager and you have all this stress and craziness around you. You have to remember that you are a child. You’re allowed to make mistakes, and we’re all learning Entertainment Weekly.

The role was originally envisioned for an older actress, but the directors were dazzled by Xóchitl, who was only 13 years old when she auditioned, and rewrote the character with her in mind, as she was between 18 and 14 years old.

The most exciting part was definitely that she is 14 years old, which is younger than any of the versions in the comics. [Screenwriter] Michael Waldron received a new introduction. It was fun to take the version from the comics and make her younger and less experienced.

America (pictured with Wong) is the first eccentric Latino superhero in the MCU with the ability to punch star-shaped portals between parallel universes.

The teenager, born in California to Mexican parents, plays America Chavez in the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filmed at her Quinceañera, celebration of the girl’s 15th birthday

“I feel like teenagers don’t really act much because they’re like 20-year-olds playing 15, so what’s better than a real 14 playing 14, right?” I said diverse.

The star has been in the business since she was five years old and has had small roles in Raven’s Home and Gentefied, her Instagram shows her auditioning throughout her childhood.

She had just finished her first major role as Dawn Schafer on The Babysitter Club when she got her first audition on Multiverse of Madness.

Months later, Marvel invited her to audition again, and Xóchitl says she dedicated herself to stunt training, practicing kickboxing and martial arts every day so she could “drive them crazy,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Filmed at the Moon Knight premiere (left) and the Shang-chi premiere (right)

After taking a liking again, Marvel took her to London for a screen test with Benedict Cumberbatch. Shortly after returning to her home in Los Angeles, she was told that she had the role for her.

On set, she was surrounded by Oscar-nominated weightlifter Cumberpath, as well as Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

He found particular inspiration in Olsen, who gave him “great advice.”

He told me to never hesitate to give Marvel any feedback or opinion I had because they really wanted to hear my opinion. At first, I was like, “Oh my God, really? I don’t know, it’s fine.” But I followed his advice, and it was very rewarding. especially at my age [focused on] Some of the little things you might say, like, “I feel like America is going to do this or that.” Sam [Rami, director] He would be like, “Let’s do this!”

Elizabeth said that the admiration is mutual. Welcome screen: ‘Xóchitl is much more prepared [at 16] I’m 25 years old in the Marvel Universe.

It really is such a light and energy that it was amazing to be surrounded by pure kindness and goodness. I’m excited for her. I’m excited to see what you’ll do with America.

Hailee Steinfeld, Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso Alonso, and Xochitl Gomez, attend Hawkeye. The star has been in the business since he was five years old and has had small roles in Raven’s Home and Gentefied, his Instagram showing him auditioning throughout his childhood.

Xóchitl’s Instagram shows her childhood experiences on a variety set in Los Angeles

However, it was not easy for a super star who was He has been studying martial arts for five years and is now halfway to earning a black belt.

While she’s proud to playStrong, intelligent, charismatic and peculiar Latina “She has suffered abuse from homophobic Marvel fans.

The film was pulled from Saudi Arabia and Egypt due to a scene in which the United States debates the existence of two nations, with angry fans outraging Xóchitl, resulting in her TikTok account being banned due to the number of comments. of hate he received.

“I thought it was right for a TikTok (to say) that nothing can break me, I’ll stay strong, I’ll keep going because it’s so important for young teens to have a positive person to look up to,” she said. he told News 18.

He also had to give up the skateboarding he loves to avoid injury while preparing for the roles.

“I do a little bit of skateboarding, but ever since I started getting some parts, I’ve been like, ‘I really can’t get hurt here,'” he told Marvel Entertainment at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way. House. “So I’m nurturing myself a little bit.”