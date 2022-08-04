News

The teenager who managed to save her brother’s life with a viral video dies

  • Meryl Sebastian
  • BBC News, Kochi

Afra Rafeeq and his brother Muhammed

image source, Afra Rafeeq/YouTube

Afra Rafeeq and her brother Muhammed were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

He was quite a social media star in India.

just last year, afra rafeek16, posted a video that helped raise crores of rupees for the treatment of his little brother, who suffered from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

It is a rare genetic condition, which causes muscle weakness and affects movement and breathing. It’s the same Afra Rafeeq suffered from it.

He died last Monday in a hospital in the southern state of Kerala, after developing complications related to the disease.

