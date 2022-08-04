News

The teenager who managed to save her brother’s life with a viral video dies

Photo of Zach Zach20 mins ago
0 20 4 minutes read

  • Meryl Sebastian
  • BBC News, Kochi

Afra Rafeeq and his brother Muhammed

image source, Afra Rafeeq/YouTube

Caption,

Afra Rafeeq and her brother Muhammed were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

He was quite a social media star in India.

just last year, afra rafeek16, posted a video that helped raise crores of rupees for the treatment of his little brother, who suffered from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

It is a rare genetic condition, which causes muscle weakness and affects movement and breathing. It’s the same Afra Rafeeq suffered from it.

He died last Monday in a hospital in the southern state of Kerala, after developing complications related to the disease.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach20 mins ago
0 20 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Why Hungary and Viktor Orbán are a “laboratory” that inspires the right in the US

9 mins ago

Cuba is a Maleconazo (and this time a crisis of the rafters is not going to solve the problem)

31 mins ago

Wanda Vázquez is arrested by the FBI at her residence

42 mins ago

Dominican authorities hand over two alleged international drug traffickers to justice in Puerto Rico

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button