The Telecom board split in three faces the knot of the top

It would turn out split into three equal parts the extraordinary board of directors of Telecom Italia TIM scheduled for today, November 11th. Giovanni Pons writes it in La Repubblica.

In particular, out of a total of 15 directors, there would be 5 directors who refer to Vivendi. Another third is faithful to the line of Cdp, second shareholder. The remainder are directors appointed from the list Assogestioni: they would lead the balance.

As for what will be the next moves of the company, the French are looking for a turning point, both in terms of the composition of the management and in terms of strategy. “The CDP front for its part is opposed to leaps in the dark without having thought about them well, and the market representatives are very attentive to long-term strategies and to the good of the company”. In particular, Luigi Gubitosi is in the sights, current CEO, and his proposal to make the company a holding company.