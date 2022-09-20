The Telegraph – The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as inspiration for a film

After the trial where Johnny Depp denounced his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation was made public, the adaptation of the media case will be adapted to the cinema.

The story that kept so many people unsettled at the expense of the jury’s verdict, now with only three months to conclude what happened in the trial reaches the cinema screens.

The streaming platform ‘Tubi’ is preparing a tape based on the events of this case, it also made it known that the filming has already finished and they already have a release date.

Tubi is best known as the world’s largest free streaming platform, meaning its content is free of charge to users. In Ecuador this platform has been available since last August.

The owner of this adaptation is ´Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial´, Directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci, the film stars Mark Hapka as Depp, Megan Davis as Heard, Melissa Marty as attorney Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Elaine Bredehoft’s attorney.

In addition to deepening the events of the judicial process, the film will also interpret part of the complicated relationship between the two protagonists.

This project was developed by the studio FOX Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment. will premiere next September 30.