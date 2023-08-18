The Telegraph – When to suspect I may have benign prostatic hyperplasia?

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition in men with aging, characterized by non-cancerous growth of the prostate gland. According to research from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine, the disease can affect more than 50% of men over the age of 50, and almost 80% of men over the age of 80.

that’s why campaigns are preferred “It’s about men” Provide valuable information on how to prevent and timely treat this type of pathology affecting male health. According to research in Ecuador, the prevalence is about 37% in people over the age of 61 to 70 years and 30% in people aged 70 to 90 years.

Dr. Alex Guevara comments that it is essential that men pay attention to the symptoms that may appear when the disease begins, because: ” Timely diagnosis and treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia helps to delay the progression of the disease, avoid complications, and maintain a better lifestyle without developing prostate cancer.

Experts point out that hyperplasia can cause a range of bothersome symptoms and, although each person’s experience of the disease may be different, there are some common warning signs to keep in mind, such as:

Urinary problems: Difficulty starting or stopping the flow of urine, weak urine stream, or getting up several times during the night to urinate.

Difficulty starting or stopping the flow of urine, weak urine stream, or getting up several times during the night to urinate. Dribbling after urinating: Some men with BPH may experience dripping urine after urinating.

Some men with BPH may experience dripping urine after urinating. sense of urgency: A frequent urge to urinate even when the bladder is not full can be a sign of BPH.

A frequent urge to urinate even when the bladder is not full can be a sign of BPH. pain or discomfort: Some men may experience pain or discomfort in the prostate area, perineum or lower back.

Dr. Alex Guevara recommends that if you detect one or more of these symptoms, visit a specialist who will effectively diagnose adequate treatment that will help avoid difficulties with one of the most prevalent diseases in men. will help.

For this reason, the male community is invited at least once a year to have a urological examination, examination and regular control so that the doctor can measure their body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, liver function and other Can assess factors, so that men remain in good health.