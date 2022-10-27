The Telematic Psychological Support Service for Medical Students with emotional discomfort, stress or anxiety begins

The Foundation for the Social Protection of the Collegiate Medical Organization (FPSOMC), the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) and the Medical Mutual Foundation, have signed a collaboration agreement for the implementation of the Telematic Service of Psychological Support to Medicine students (SAPEM).

This initiative facilitates psycho-emotional care for medical students in Spain who present mental discomfort and suffering, and who voluntarily request professional help through a telematics platform, by videoconference or by telephone, with mental health professionals and in a totally confidential manner.

Under the motto “Self-care, the pending subject of your training. #EmezcaPorTi” this morning the campaign of the Telematic Service of Psychological Support for Medical Students (SAPEM) was presented. This initiative is the result of a collaboration agreement signed by the three entities mentioned above.

With an initial budget of €20,000 (€10,000 – FPSOMC, €5,000- CEEM and €5,000 FMM), the three organizations make this service possible, through a telematic platform attended by the medical professionals of the provider entity, the Galatea Foundation. , an entity with in-depth knowledge of the group to be served and extensive experience in managing this type of device. Student access to the psycho-emotional support service will be through the WhatsApp number of this service: 669 438 903.

The campaign was presented this morning to the media by Dr. Tomás Cobo, president of the FPSOMC; María Valderrama, new president of the CEEM, Dr. Alejandro Andreu, president of the Mutual Medical Foundation, and Nina Mielgo, technical director of the FPSOMC; at CGCOM headquarters.

The agreement signed between the three entities is framed in the common interest of working on the prevention, promotion and protection of medical students in order to detect risk factors, promote healthy habits and help future doctors prepare to develop their profession in the best personal conditions and with the maximum guarantees for their patients.

All this taking into account the incidence that stress in access to studies and the beginning of clinical practice in the Medicine career has on the student’s mental health, adding their own psychobiological vulnerability and other general conflicts typical of age.

The signing of the agreement took place previously and was ratified by Dr. Tomás Cobo, president of the FPSOMC; Luciana Nechifor, then president of the CEEM, and Dr. Alejandro Andreu, president of the Mutual Medical Foundation. Likewise, an agreement was signed with the Galatea Foundation as the entity providing the service.

Medicine students who need it can write to the WhatsApp number enabled by the FPSOMC 669 438 903 and, after filling out an online form, in a totally confidential way, they will be contacted quickly and briefly by mental health professionals from the Galatea Foundation at the phone number provided by the student.

“With this service we make ourselves available to all medical students in Spain who feel emotional discomfort, stress, anxiety or feel they can’t take it anymore. We tell them to ask for help and that they are not alone in this, that self-care is the pending subject of their training. That they and their mental health come first”, pointed out Dr. Tomás Cobo.0

“We have been seeing for years how the mental health of medical students is deteriorating without us being able to act forcefully, because we did not even have a clear cause. Figures such as 11% of suicidal ideation should worry us and make us reflect on what is happening, because the numbers are only growing”, Luciana Nechifor explained.

Nechifor is the outgoing president of the State Council of Medical Students who has added “we have recently done a study on educational climate, and the data is not encouraging. We hope that this service that we make available to students starting this month will help alleviate this problem.

For his part, Dr. Alejandro Andreu has assured that “from the Mutual Medical Foundation we have accompanied the medical community, from its inception, in all its vital aspects, both professional and personal. This initiative of important value for students is part of our Cuidar (me) program that ensures the comprehensive health of the medical professional”.

The ultimate goal of this service, in addition to providing them with psycho-emotional support, is to make students aware of the importance of taking care of their health and of their responsibility to acquire self-care skills to practice Medicine in a healthy way in the future.

The Galatea Foundation, given its knowledge and experience in previous collaborations of this nature, such as, for example, the Telematic Psychological Support Service for doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic, or psychological care for FPSOMC beneficiaries, is the entity that will telematically provide psychological support to medical students from all over the country.

The next two months will begin the campaign to publicize this service through the different communication platforms of the different organizations that have launched this aid. Under the hashtag #EmezcaPorTi, the campaign aims to reach students and create the necessary awareness of self-care from the first contacts with Medicine.





