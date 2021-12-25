The ten actresses you didn’t know were pregnant while filming: who they are

On-set pregnancies: who are the actresses who discovered they were pregnant while filming.

More and more often it happens that many actresses during filming on the set discover that they are pregnant. The spectators do not notice anything and this thanks to the great work of the productions that manage to mask the growing bellies and above all to preserve the well-being of the aspiring mothers and their children.

10 actresses you didn’t know were pregnant on set

Penelope Cruz: the actress during the filming of the Pirates of the Caribbean On Strangers Tides she found out she was two months pregnant. To replace her in some scenes, her sister Monica Cruz thought of it and the costume designers created clothes that hid the baby bump.

Gal Gadot: protagonist of the film Wonder Woman. The actress discovered that she was pregnant shortly before the end of the shooting of the film and in this case the video editing did its part.

Catherine Zeta Jones: protagonist of the musical film Chicago the actress discovered she was pregnant shortly before filming and when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress she showed up on stage eight months pregnant.

Bryce Dallas Howard: the actress was among the protagonists of Spiderman 3 and in the scenes she was unleashed in many stunts. Of course, she only found out a week after filming ended that she was pregnant and luckily the work on the set did not harm her baby.

Blake Lyveli: has restarted shooting the film The Shallows when, fortunately, he had already completed most of the stunts on stage months before. In fact, after three months she showed up on the set pregnant and completed the film.

Halle Berry: the Storm interpreter in X-Man she found out she was pregnant before filming. The growing belly was a big hindrance but she managed to get the job done.

Rosamund Pike: the actress starred opposite Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher five months pregnant but luckily the shoot wasn’t too dangerous.

Halena Bonham Carter: the actress starred pregnant in the film Sweeney Todd and director Tim Burton was just the baby’s father.

Scarlett Johansson: the black widow of the Avengers she did not know she was inciting and discovered it during the shooting, even in this case the video editing made the difference.

Vera Farmiga: the actress during the film Higher Ground she not only acted in expectation but also directed the film.