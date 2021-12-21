The ten countries in the world where Covid does not exist – World

There are only ten countries and territories globally that have not registered any coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic: this is what emerges from the website of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to which the total cases of Covid-19 have reached 273,900,334, including 5,351,812 deaths.

In the list of countries with zero infections, WHO also includes North Korea, although this data is impossible to verify. The other nine are mainly island states and territories which, due to their very position and geographical configuration, have so far managed to remain immune to the virus.

There is in fact the island nation of Tuvalu in the South Pacific (Oceania), there is the independent territory of New Zealand Tokelau, there are the British overseas territories of the island of St. Helena and the Pitcairn Islands, the small state island of Niue, the Republic of Nauru also in Oceania, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean and Turkmenistan in central Asia.

So far, still globally, 107.61 doses of vaccine have been administered for every 100 inhabitants and in the world there are 44.86 people fully vaccinated for every 100 inhabitants.