The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the first photo of George Clooney’s film

The first time of Ben Affleck and George Clooney has arrived, and as we had anticipated a few months ago thanks to Amazon Studios. They produce and distribute – online and in cinemas – the eighth and new film by the director of Good Night, and Good Luck And Suburbicon, The Tender Bar. Which we see anticipated by a first scene photo, depicting Affleck with Tye Sheridan. Only one of the companions of the two, and of the names present in the cast.

The Tender Bar

Completed by Lily Rabe (The Undoing), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Max Casella, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton and the latest arrival Daniel Ranieri.

The move from Netflix (which had offered us its latest The Midnight Sky) to Amazon Prime was born from the memoir of the same name by the Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, adapted from the Oscar winner William Monahan (The Departed, The Gambler). And it will arrive in theaters in Los Angeles and New York – in a limited version – on December 17, and then be released nationally on December 22 and on the streaming platform the following 7 January.

JR (Sheridan) is a boy who grew up on Long Island constantly looking for a father figure among the patrons of his uncle Charlie (Affleck) bar. As her mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities always denied to her and to leave her father’s (Lloyd) dilapidated home, JR begins to pursue her romantic and professional dreams.