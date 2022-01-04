The tender bar: George Clooney, Ben Affleck and the baby phenomenon

From a viral family video to the set directed by George Clooney: the meteoric career of Daniel Ranieri, who starred with Ben Affleck at the age of 10. The Sky Tg24 service

The importance of family and the difficulty of social climbing are the pillars of the story of “The Tender Bar”, the film directed by George Clooney based on the autobiography of JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist. In the 70s and 80s the story of JR develops, a boy abandoned by his father, but with a very determined mother, a welcoming grandfather and an uncle who becomes a point of reference for the young man, who wants to become a writer. The mother, with the help of the family, realizes the ambition of enrolling him at the exclusive Yale university and the boy, amidst difficulties, tries to take flight in his profession and in life. It’s the story of JR, but the film’s weighty character is Uncle Charlie, a bar manager and a lover of literature, a man of simple and steadfast principles who finds himself the life teacher of a lively and enterprising nephew. Ben Affleck is Uncle Charlie in a strong and mature interpretation, full of nuances and moods. “It is a story and a testimony on the power of the family and on the importance of love in making young people grow.” So Ben Affleck summarized the film, which is exclusive to Prime video since January 7, during our interview.

The Tender Bar, the trailer for George Clooney’s film with Ben Affleck The kid-to-adult transformation spans JR’s 9 to 20-year period. There are two actors to play him: the very young Daniel Ranieri and Tye Anderson, seen in many important productions starting from his debut at the age of 11 in Terrence Malick’s film “The tree of life”: his is a traditional career, made up of goals in sequence. Daniel Ranieri instead started from YouTube and quickly arrived in Hollywood with “The tender bar”. The story of this young talent is sensational: Daniel is 9 years old when his mother makes a video at home where the little one explains in colorful language what the lockdown means to him. The scene, published on YouTube, immediately goes viral in America, is picked up by an important TV talk show and the recording comes from a friend in Clooney, looking for the interpreter of little JR for the film in preparation. Contacts with the family follow, they try via Zoom and the thing is done: as in an American dream in a social version Daniel Ranieri is one of the stars of “The tender bar”. George Clooney explains: “When you have to choose a kid for a role, what matters most is how close the performer seems to be with the character. It is even more important than the quality of the acting. In the video Daniel was very funny and had a positive energy, he was just right for that part. Every scene shot with him was good on the first try. It was phenomenal ”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on The Last Duel Red Carpet. PHOTO In our interview Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri are seated next to each other. There is no doubt that the star is Affleck, but the dynamics of the match immediately put the ‘phenomenal’ Daniel at the center. Ben himself listens to him attentively and sometimes comes in by asking him questions: he too seems to be discovering a new world. Let’s start with George Clooney, the director. Ben, how was your interaction with him? BA “George is great, I love him and in fact he himself has a house in Italy, they tell me. He is a nice person and a brilliant director. Daniel, do you like George? “ DR “Yes, I like George.” Daniel, who taught you to act? DR “George taught me. I was wrong before, but then he told me how to act for the camera. “ What do you think is the difference between making videos for the internet and acting in a real movie? DR “The difference is that on YouTube you don’t have to interact with others, you are online. If you have to make a film, you interact. “ BA “In a film you deal with people …” DR “Yes” Daniel, did you know who Ben Affleck and George Clooney were before making this movie? DR “Of course, of course I knew them” Ben enters again, addressing the very young colleague: BA “Do you like going to the cinema or watching YouTube more?” DR “Go to the cinema!” BA “But do you mostly watch YouTube and then movies?” DR “Probably.” BA “Probably. It is the same for my children … “

Streaming according to Affleck Mr. Affleck, “The tender bar” for the Italian public is a Prime video exclusive. How do you assess the great and growing importance of streaming platforms for movies? BA “It is clear that social media has changed the way people choose what to do. Combined with the pandemic, this has changed the way movies are viewed. This will likely lead to a reduction in the number of titles coming out, even as the number of content produced is increasing. People watch a lot more: there is more demand, there is more audience that looks in different ways. Economic activity has changed. Over time there have been silent films, sound films, color films and then radio and television. Each time there was the panic of total change. Ultimately, however, human drama and connection with people are always sought. “ And what are your habits as a spectator? BA “I love going to the movies, but I also believe that today there are great televisions and home systems that allow you to enjoy movies like this at home. All of this increases the chances of seeing movies, which makes me happy. As for the audience in the theater, I think we will have to wait for the end of the pandemic to take stock, when everywhere the capacities of the cinemas will return to maximum and we will be able to remove the masks. “