The Tender Bar, George Clooney directs an Oscar-winning Ben Affleck

Posted on
The Tender Bar
TENDER BAR

The Tender Bar marks the eighth time behind the camera for George Clooney, a passionate director who, except for a couple of wonderful occasions, has never managed to give continuity to this second work of his.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind And Good Night and Good Luck, his first two directories, are undoubtedly still his most prestigious works. Subsequent films are largely forgettable, with the exception of the political drama The Ides of March, even the one still affected by some problem that undermined its narrative strength.

Clooney the director has always had an ambition beyond his real technical and narrative breath. For this reason, getting your hands on a small and somehow very personal story was the best way to find the lost enamel.

The Tender Bar, presented in world premiere at BFI London Film Festival 2021, is based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by JR Moehringer, journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, known for having written the autobiography of the tennis player together with the person concerned Andre Agassi, Open.

The Tender Bar
George Clooney on the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of The Tender Bar

The story traces Moehringer’s childhood and adolescence, spent largely in his uncle’s bar, the Dickens, so named for the great passion that his mother’s brother had for reading.

Typical movie of the genre coming of age, The Tender Bar can count on the screenplay by William Monahan (Oscar winner for The Departed) which makes the story fluid and dry, focusing above all on the uncle-nephew relationship in the two different phases of the young JR’s life, played as a child by the portentous Daniel Ranieri and from Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) of college age.

The Tender Bar is a life education manual that has a professor for it Ben Affleck full of humanity and warmth. After winning two Oscars, for the screenplay of Will Hunting, rebellious genius, and as a producer for Best Picture for Argon (shared with Clooney and Grant Heslov), Affleck seems to have found the right maturity also as an actor. Her uncle Frank is hatched with passion and measure, never going over the top and with a couple of truly memorable scenes.

An Oscar nomination would not be forfeited.

Shot with a very dry style, with a classic montage and performed by excellent side characters, including the caro Christopher Lloyd, or the legendary Doc of Back to the Future, The Tender Bar it’s a nice surprise from actor, director and producer Clooney, who has perhaps realized that his cinema can work better in a more intimate and sentimental dimension.

