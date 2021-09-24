The Tender Bar, George Clooney directs the film with Ben Affleck

According to what reported by Collider magazine, the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick) on January 7, 2022

The Tender Bar is the title of the film that sees together two famous faces of the golden world of Hollywood, on one side George Clooney in the role of director, on the other Ben Affleck in that of an actor. In the past few hours Collider revealed some details about the film providing synopsis and information about the production. The film will be distributed by Amazon Studios and will debut nationwide on December 22, following a reserved release in New York and Los Angeles on December 17. On 7 January it will land on the Amazon Prime Video platform (also visible through Sky Q and Now).

The film is based on the work of the same name by the American writer JR Moehringer and boasts the screenplay by William Monahan, winner of the Academy Award in the category Best non-original screenplay thanks to the film The Departed – Good and evil by Martin Scorsese. The film stars Ben Affleck as Charlie, a bar owner and uncle of the protagonist JR, a young boy with no father. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clooney revealed the difficulties of making a film by reconciling shooting with anti-Covid measures: "Of course it was difficult to work with masks, but we did it: it is a demonstration of how much in the 'film industry we were all eager and ready to go back to work. "

The magazine published there synopsis of the film, this is the text reported: "The Tender Bar tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of eccentric father figures and expansive. As the boy's determined mother tries to give her son the opportunities she was denied, even leaving her father's dilapidated home, outrageous and unwillingly supportive, JR boldly, though not always gracefully, begins to pursue his romantic dreams and professional, with one foot always present in Uncle Charlie's bar ".

The cast sees the presence of Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe in the roles of JR and mother, also present Christopher Lloyd And Max Casella.

According to what reported by the magazine, the distribution of the film is scheduled in the cinemas of the United States of America for December 22 and on Amazon Prime Video (also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick) for the January 7, 2022.