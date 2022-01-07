The Tender Bar | George Clooney’s film review

ROME – Scene after scene, or page after page if you like. While life flows inexorably touching the emotional and exciting spectrum of an almost thirty-year-long epic. An epic in which to immerse yourself, in which to discover yourself, with dusty dreams that magically return to shine as if just removed from the drawer. Can a book do this? Can cinema do this? Of course yes. Everyone receives the message as he wants (and how he can), but what remains at the end of The Tender Bar, eighth direction by George Clooney, who based the film from the extraordinary auto-biographical book by JR Moehringer (The Bar of Great Expectations, and. Pickwick), is the same as that experienced when returning to the places of childhood. Colors, smells, objects, sounds that unconsciously forged our head and our heart and which, despite the years, are still there to show us the right path to take.

Just like JR’s novel – which we highly recommend you read – Clooney’s film distributed by Prime Video also revolves around different and essential themes: loneliness, the fear of growing up, the search for a father figure, masculinity, sense of inadequacy, the nuances of the word family. The story, as said autobiographical, has as protagonist JR Moehringer (played by both little Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan) who, first becoming the signature of New York Times as well as Pulitzer Prize and collaborator of André Agassi for a fundamental book such as Open, he had to fight hard to find his place in the world. Born in Manhasset County, Long Island, an only child and a single mother (Lily Rabe), JR grew up with the voice of Frank Sinatra and the voice of his speaker dad heard only on the radio, and was ideally embraced by his place of the heart, namely the Dickens that later became Publicans, a bar run by uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck).

In addition to the very strong love of his mother Dorothy (reciprocated by JR in a very profound way), it is precisely the Publicans, and the figures who frequent him, to make JR “a man”. Only there, in the most difficult moments, can he breathe, feel free. Always at Uncle Charlie’s counter, listening to the thousand stories of the patrons, JR finds the inspiration and the light, the comfort and the motivations, the wisdom and the recklessness necessary to face an entire existence: the love for the beautiful and impossible Sidney (Briana Middleton), the NY Mets games, the studies at Yale, the first job in a bookstore, and then the role of delivery boy in the editorial staff of the New York Times, marking the beginning of a dazzling career as a journalist. And therefore Clooney’s film, illuminated by the warm light of Martin Ruhe, strongly reflecting the autobiography of JR Moehringer – albeit with different and natural poetic licenses – becomes very sweet cinema, bringing to the center of the film the crucial role of the story, an absolute value. for both JR and Clooney.

And so The Tender Bar, which demonstrates George Clooney’s (inexplicably underestimated) skill also as a director, is a film of feelings and relationships, a coming-of-age with art rules but also a true story with a nostalgic flavor in which to find oneself. Past shades, incredible characters, human essentiality, immortalized in a microcosm that smells of smoke and beer. Reading the book and then seeing the film, therefore, we find ourselves at Publicans next to JR, we hold him by the hand during the crucial moments, and we understand how personal maturation is just a matter of perspectives. And as if by magic, we forget that JR Moehringer’s journey is true and belongs to him, making it our own, feeling it close and continuous. Sentimental education, falls, shortcomings, the absolute sense of “looking after” someone. A novel and now a film that are the mirror of a past time and of something that resembles hope, like the one that is sought and, mockingly, cannot be found. Except at a bar counter. Obvious.

