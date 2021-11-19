“The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s new Amazon super movie starring Ben Affleck

Prime Video’s 2022 starts with a bang: after the Christmas release with Riz Ahmed in Encounter, at the beginning of the year on the Amazon platform debuts The Tender Bar, and the premises are excellent. Suffice it to say that George Clooney is directing the film and that the protagonist will be Ben Affleck, but let’s take a look at all the previews.

When The Tender Bar comes out on Prime Video

Amazon Studios announced that the 104-minute film will be available for streaming on Prime from January 7, 2022.

The cast and writers of The Tender Bar

The film is directed by superstar George Clooney, who previously won an Oscar as a director for Argon (after that as a supporting actor in Syriana). The Tender Bar is written by William Monahan (who has also already been awarded the Oscar for the non-original secenplay of The Departed).

In the cast along with Ben Affleck also Tye Sheridan, the great (and forever Doc of Back to the Future) Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and newcomer Daniel Ranieri. The film is produced by Grant Heslov, also an Oscar winner for co-producing Argo with Clooney, and Ted Hope.

What The Tender Bar is about

The film is based on the autobiographical novel published in 2005 by Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer’s The bar of high hopes.

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he meets in his childhood. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities she was denied – and leaves the ruined home of her extravagant and, despite herself, supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to courageously pursue. , though not always gracefully, her romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.