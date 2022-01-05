The tender bar, on Amazon George Clooney churns out another goodies

To celebrate the start of 2022, Amazon Prime Video from 7 January, it combines the filmic and productive wisdom of the two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney and the journalistic – literary one of the Pulitzer Prize JR Moehringer in The Tender Bar, film adaptation of The Bar of Great Expectations, the latter’s memoir. Childhood, adolescence and adulthood of the author, therefore, interpreted in the various stages of life by Daniel Ranieri before and Tye Sheridan then that we virtually meet together with Ben Affleck, uncle of the boy in the film, the bartender Charlie, and Christopher Lloyd, the unforgettable Back to the Future Doc, here as his grandfather.

It starts in 1972 when JR is 9 years old and follows him in his growth without a father, in his life path and love for writing that will become a vocation, thanks to his mentor uncle. He immediately says proud Ben Affleck to have been able to participate in the film directed by his friend and colleague Clooney: “It was an incredible actor’s experience to participate in this film – he declares – no matter what they say, cinema is a team effort and you can only be good if the other actors, the director and the material are good too”. “This – he concludes – was a screenplay to which it is impossible to say no so I must have necessarily been the first to whom they had proposed it and I am grateful, I could not believe my luck”. Also Christopher Lloyd, who in the film represents the patriarch of the family and Affleck’s father agrees on the quality of the material proposed: “We immediately felt an innate trust in each other on the set because we were all focused on achieving the same goal, it was a collaboration natural. When this happens, you can put all your skills to work, ”the actor points out.

And if for young people Daniel Ranieri And Tye Sheridan working with Ben Affleck And George Clooney directing was thrilling, even Affleck in The Tender Bar, felt awe and awe for Lloyd, starring with Michael J. Fox of – according to Affleck – “the most beautiful film in the history of cinema”, Back to the Future: “Lloyd was the first celebrity I met live. He was walking through the streets of Boston where he was doing, I believe, a show at the theater. I was too shy and didn’t stop him. I still feel intimidated and enchanted by his presence », he confesses, laughing, twice Oscar Prize. If you want a story about the importance of the family in the growth of a person, The Tender Bar it’s the right movie to see after Epiphany.

Chiara Nicoletti