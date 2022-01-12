The Tender Bar on Prime Video, as George Clooney’s cinema is reassuring

“The bar of high hopes” or “The Tender Bar“is finally available to subscribers to the Amazon Prime Video service. The film is based on the memoir of the same name JR Moehringer with which he won the Pulitzer Prize, journalist and writer who later will be the architect of the success of “Open” by Andre Agassi, which revolutionized the genre of autobiographies. “The Tender Bar” is her story, the story of her life starting from when she was seven and she finds herself living with her mother (Lily Rabe) in her grandparents’ house (Cristopher Lloyd, who’s back!), due to the separation of the parents. The focal points of JR – played by Tye Sheridan – will be oriented by the relationship with his uncle Charlie / Ben Affleck, the charismatic manager of the loudest and most authentic pub in the city, the Dickens; a relationship that will provide the little one with the access keys to his entire existence and that will serve to soothe his wounds and finally distance the bulky figure of a selfish and scoundrel father. In the background, the America of the Eighties, the usual one, that of the great dream but also of the class struggle.

George Clooney is the heir to that beautiful American cinema that raised us all. Despite this, “The Tender Bar” is not the film of his breakthrough. It is not the film that will definitively make us recognize Clooney as a director. And therefore, “The Tender Bar” is not a film that will fade the collective memory of actor George Clooney. For now, that baggage is still persistently present and bulky. However, the film is there. Photography is the right one; the characters are just the right ones. The narrative scheme is identical to a thousand other coming-of-age tales you’ve already seen, with the catchphrase at the opening and closing – the merit is also of the memoir from which it is drawn, of course. Watch the film dragged by the performance of Well Affleck, which has a very easy role in this sense: you too want someone like Uncle Charlie, with his bar full of books, his wardrobe, his sense of things. Then, JR’s desire for revenge towards his father, social redemption, sharp hatred towards “the upper-lower middle class” is left afloat, without really digging into the depths of the characters. It’s all too much fascinating And cleaned up to be credible.

However, “The bar of great hopes” takes us back to the first films of our life, to the first emotions experienced and it is here that you appreciate and understand the task that any intellectual work, including catering, must carry out. So, that’s ok: it’s reassuring to know that George Clooney has occupied this space, that of the director of classic American cinema.