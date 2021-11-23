The Tender Bar on Prime Video, here is the new poster

Soon it will come up Amazon Prime Video The Tender Bar, the film directed by the Academy Award George Clooney and written by William Monahan. The film stars Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and newcomer Daniel Ranieri. The Tender Bar is produced by Grant Heslov and Ted Hope and will run for 104 minutes (approximately 1 hour 45 min.). Before we go any further, let’s show you the new poster:

The Tender Bar tells the history by JR (Tye Sheridan), an orphaned boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). The latter is the brightest and most original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he encounters in his childhood. The boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities that she was denied. The woman also leaves the ruined house of her father (Christopher Lloyd), an extravagant and, in spite of himself, supportive man. Meanwhile, JR begins to courageously, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams, with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar on Prime Video

Recall that in 2013 the project was in the hands of Sony Pictures and Chernin Entertainment. Initially the film was to be directed and written by Theodore Melfi. TO July 2020, with the abandonment of Melfi, the rights of the film passed to the Amazon Studios. Filming began on February 22 and ended on April 14, 2021. The film will premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Center, where George Clooney will participate at the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

The Tender Bar is based on the autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer, Pulitzer Prize Winner. George Clooney has directed 9 films, including The Tender Bar, from 2002 to present. These include The Ides of March, Monuments Man and Suburbicon, presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2017. The film will be released on Prime Video on January 7, 2022.