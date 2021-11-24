News

The Tender Bar, previews of George Clooney’s film with Ben Affleck

Coming to Prime Video on January 7, 2022

Directed by the Academy Award winner George Clooney, The Tender Bar is based on the autobiographical novel “The bar of great hopes” by JR Moehringer and it will come on Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Written by Oscar winner William Monahan, The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he encounters in his childhood. While the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities that she was denied – and leaves her father’s ruined house (Christopher Lloyd), extravagant and, in spite of himself, supportive man – JR begins to courageously, though not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The film, produced by Oscar winner Grant Heslov and Ted Hope, the film stars, in addition to the Academy Award Ben Affleck, to Tye Sheridan, to the Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd it’s at Lily Rabe, even the rookie Daniel Ranieri.

