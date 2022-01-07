The Tender Bar, review: George Clooney directs the adaptation of the best seller of the same name

The Tender Bar is the new original Amazon Prime Video film, signed by George Clooney, who for years has been dedicating himself with enormous passion to the world of directing. The film is the adaptation of the best seller of the same name written by JR Moehringer, which arrived in Italy with the title The bar of high hopes. Being a transposition, critics have been very divided with regard to evaluation of the product, ending up being also very rigid, due to the comparison with “the original”, or the novel. But George Clooney’s film, available from today on Amazon Prime Video, is a title that works, or not?

We do not hesitate to tell you that it is over an hour and forty’s discreetly calibrated cinematic experience, from a narrative point of view, and very well supported by a cast that works and the direction of George Clooney, the real colossus alongside Ben Affleck in the crucial role of Uncle Charlie. Overall it works, entertains and also takes advantage of an attention to detail, in photography and in the directorial choices that we really appreciated, from the beginning to the end of The Tender Bar.

This is not the new masterpiece nor a particularly original film from any point of view, but he does his job in an absolutely convincing way, especially in the beginning and end of the film, in our review we will explain why, in relation to the “cuts” of the plot that have been implemented. But, before going into the merits of our considerations, we would like to encourage you to give a chance to the film that, we can assure you, deserves to be seen.

The Tender Bar: the exciting journey of the young JR

We contextualize everything with a convenient summary of the main plot, without going into details that could ruin your first vision: we are in Long Island, the 70s live with their own light and little (and adorable) JR Moehringer is moving in with his grandparents, with his mom (Lily Rabe). In the old house not only learn the beauty, and the enormous complexity, inherent in every family, but grows under Uncle Charlie’s wing. The man is full of interests and will to live that completely overwhelm JR, looking for a reference figure since his father is alive but not present in his life. Charlie teaches him what he knows in his huge and charming bar, The Dickens. He passes on his values, his love for reading and spurs him, together with his mother, in an attempt to give him a better life, to make him soar and earn a place in the world. The basic idea is interesting, already fully developed thanks to the extensive writing of Moehringer himself, but still extremely simple to see on the screen. It is a coming-of-age story, a little severed and similar to many others, but still with excellent qualities to evaluate.

Let’s start from the beginning, which is perhaps also the most sore point, the one most criticized: the difference between the fit, who takes his time to observe the emotional conditions and existential doubts of the characters, and the writing of the film, which makes you feel like it should be. This does not mean that the way of dealing with the events of The Tender Bar has been excellent but, on the one hand, it is more understandable than one might imagine: the timing of a novel are extremely different from those of a cinematographic product, they are less concise, they can expand without boring the reader too much, but giving a touch of greater immersion for the reader.

Cinema has other needs and, often, compromising is the only valid solution for not making a real unsustainable “swag”. In this sense, George Clooney’s film could certainly have been a better adaptation of the novel, especially in the middle phase which is much less incisive and, for this reason, more boring than the rest. But, despite this, always evaluating the total vision and not the single parts, sufficiency is fully achieved. Is it the weaker side? Undoubtedly yes.

Cast, direction and photography, however, cooperate best and have given us a really pleasant experience. As we have already hinted at from the brief summary of the story, it is clear that Uncle Charlie is central to the story, physically and emotionally speaking and, luckily, we had the opportunity to see an absolutely overwhelming uncle thanks to Ben Affleck. We have to say, a good part of the story loads Ben on his shoulders, using really flawless acting and dialogue writing really in his favor. The uncle will be the backbone of JR throughout his life and ours as well, as we see the little one grow, change, live experiences in the real world. His interpretation really left us a lot and we believe that he really manages to best represent the importance of his role in the story and in the life of the protagonist.

But we get to the point that intrigued everyone a bit: the direction of Clooney. Over the years, the famous actor has already begun his path in the world of directing and there has been an improvement; growth has been noted in the various films he has completed, a major stylistic research. In The Tender Bar he really tried to give his best, not only allowing the cast to carry the true weight of the representation, but “decorating” many scenes with very vintage choices, which convinced us a lot. A clean execution, stylistically suited to the product, but still not too convoluted. Also there color correction plays an interesting role, using very warm colors, perfect for the imagery of the 70s, but not excessively marked.

In conclusion

Concluding our review, we believe that this is an interesting, valid film, albeit not among the best in recent years. This is an average product, quite a convincing re-adaptation, with its shortcomings but still able to satisfy the audience narratively and aesthetically speaking. We advise you to see it as it is a film that will know how to entertain you for just under 2 hours. Good boy, George Clooney and Amazon!