The Tender Bar: review of the film directed by George Clooney

After The Midnight Sky, released in 2020 on Netflix, George Clooney is back behind the camera with The Tender Bar, of which we propose the review. This time the American actor directs a story set on Earth and in 1980s America. A family chronicle in which aspirations, desires, regrets and sacrifices are intertwined for the future of a new generation. A story with a warm and welcoming atmosphere that transports us, for its duration, to an American family where the sense of belonging dominates beyond the surface of conflicts. The film is the film adaptation of the autobiography, The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer, a 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist and writer, who is among the producers of the film. In the cast Ben Affleck is flanked by the young man Tye Sheridan, interpreter of Moehringer himself, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and the small and very good Daniel Ranieri.

As the title tells us, the story is a tale of hope and growth; a journey into the life of the writer and of those that have been fundamental stages in his life. The relationship with the family, the mother, the grandfather, the uncle Charlie, but above all the absent father. And then again the encounter / clash with real life, college, first love and disappointments; aspirations and the world of work. The film pervades the search for an identity, the sense of discovering oneself through experiences, an adventure into the unknown and in search of one’s own place in the world. Let’s discover strengths and weaknesses of The Tender Bar, available on Amazon Prime Video, in our review.

Index:

The story of a family – The Tender Bar, review

Little JR and his mother return to their grandparents’ house after an eviction. The child has always loved that house, the atmosphere of sharing and laughter between cousins ​​and relatives, and especially uncle Charlie. On the contrary, her mother has always considered it a failure to return to her parents’ house, harboring hostility especially towards her father. Despite this though JR feels at home, the only thing he misses is his father. The man abandoned them and also refused to pass the maintenance. He works as a radio speaker and travels around America, sometimes trying to contact him but never showing himself to be present.

To make up for this lack, however, there is uncle Charlie, which the child looks on with affection and admiration. Indeed, he will guide JR through the vicissitudes of life, advising and educating him about the world and society. It will inspire him to cultivate his passions and focus on them, will be his point of reference for any problem or difficulty: a father in all respects. His story becomes a family investment, a bet on his future that gathers all the hopes and aspirations of a family who believes in him as few ever will. Between colleges, love affairs and disappointments, JR grows up and struggles to find his place in the world, a place that belongs to him.

Big Indie Pictures, Smokehouse Pictures

In search of an identity

One of the central themes of the film is the relationship between JR and his father. The absence of this figure is at the basis of the protagonist’s difficulty in finding his own identity. Over time, however, the boy understands what it really means to be a father. Although this showed up sporadically, he never showed any desire to really be with his son. The film offers a very interesting metaphorical reading by identifying the father as the “Voice”. Working on the radio, JR has always listened to him and thus identified him. The ephemeral nature of the voice mirrors the elusive one of the father that the boy wishes to find. The subtext of this undeveloped relationship could have given the plot a different twist had the figure of Uncle Charlie not been introduced. Although the boy has always perceived him as an uncle, this has replaced, without ever bragging about it, the father figure.

Closely related to Uncle Charlie is a bar he runs. This represents a fundamental place for JR. He embodies the nerve center of his education, of his transition from child to adult. It becomes the forge that allows JR to grow and cultivate his passions, where he takes the first steps towards self-construction. It also seems that the absence of a true father figure is compensated for by the other male figures in the film, from the uncle to the regulars of the bar. Other than that, the other place where the boy comes into contact with the world is college. Here the clash between social classes is more evidenti: between who is there for an inherited privilege and who as JR for a talent. The boy grows up and lives his life with the honest and clean teachings of his family, never being ashamed.

Technical considerations – The Tender Bar, review

As already anticipated in the introductory paragraph of our review of The Tender Bar, George Clooney returns to directing. The director chooses to make a mustard tone predominate in the film, to recall the vintage atmosphere of the 80s. A chromatic choice that also reinforces the welcoming atmosphere that hovers in the house of JR’s family, as well as in the bar. He plays a lot with the camera through shots in and out of cars; there are two entire sequences that follow the actors inside the machines and throughout their journey. The choice of meaningful opening and closing scenes is symbolic. But if the atmosphere and the themes dealt with are comfortable and welcoming, making the film enjoyable, we cannot say that it is perfect.

The narrative is better constructed in the first part, where there is more attention and the viewer feels guided in a certain sense. The second part, on the other hand, is more confused and unclear, with jumps in time, pieces of life of the protagonists that must then be contextualized.. Even the dialogues are of fluctuating quality, it being understood that everything must always be contextualized, there are some jokes that strike, others that leave a little confused. Ben Affleck seems to have found his own dimension in the role of his uncle, a role in which he is more than convincing; he and little Daniel Ranieri, who plays the role of young JR, are the ones that strike the most. Equally accurate is the choice of music that completes the picture of the narrative.

Big Indie Pictures, Smokehouse Pictures

Conclusion

The Tender Bar it is a film that warms the heart and arouses a strong sense of family belonging; it makes us reflect on the role of the family, on the importance of dreams and aspirations. As we have shown you in this review, it is certainly a film worth seeing for several reasons. We recommend watching it if you want to spend an hour and forty in a comfortable atmosphere, which helps a little to dream and not to break down. Definitely a film with an optimistic tone that can help especially in the period in which we find ourselves.

However, we can only promote it with a full pass. Although on a technical level some precautions are appreciable, its structure is a bit dispersive in the second part; the protagonist as an adult does not seem to move as much as his counterpart as a child. Good performance by Ben Affleck and the reflections that the story wants to propose, starting from the search for an identity and above all that of a place in the world. With a more comprehensive foresight, perhaps he would have convinced more.

Rating – 6 6 Vote Positive sides Interesting topics, from the reflection on the role of the family and the management of the relationship with the father

More than convincing Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri as the protagonists

Pleasant and comfortable atmospheres Negative sides Second part of the film confused and unclear

Fluctuating dialogues