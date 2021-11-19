The Tender Bar streaming on Prime Video: plot, trailer and cast

Watch streaming on Prime Video, exclusively, the film Amazon Original “The Tender Bar“. Here is the plot, trailer and cast. Release date January 7, 2022. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days here.

Directed by George Clooney, Academy Award® winner, “The Tender Bar“Is the film that brings the autobiographical novel to the screen”The bar of high hopes” from JR Moehringer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

The film is produced by Grant Heslov, Academy Award® winner, e Ted Hope, and is written by William Monahan, also an Academy Award® winner.

The Tender Bar release date

The Tender Bar is available on Prime Video from January 7 2022.

The Tender Bar plot

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he meets in his childhood. . As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities she was denied – and leaves the ruined home of her extravagant and, despite herself, supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to courageously pursue. , though not always gracefully, her romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar trailer

The Tender Bar cast

In the cast of The Tender Bar we find: