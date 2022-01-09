The Tender Bar, the Ben Affleck interview and the cast

The Tender Bar: Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and the rest of the cast

The Tender Bar, a film that is as tender, intimate and familiar as its title. For his seventh direction, George Clooney relied on the memoir of writer JR Moehringer, who told his family story. A story of bonds, hopes, abandonments, but above all of small things, which allowed the protagonist to find the confidence to pursue the career he dreams of in the affection of the family. A story that George Clooney told for Amazon Prime Video (the film is available in streaming from January 7) relying on a screaming cast led by Ben Affleck And Tye Sheridan. With them Lily Rabe, who plays an imperfect, but ever-present mother, e Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric grandfather. But The Tender Bar also sees the launch of the little boy’s career Daniel Ranieri and fascinating Briana Middleton, both busy taking their first steps on set.

The Tender Bar: a scene from the film

George Clooney was absent, producer Grant Heslov and screenwriter William Monahan thought about the film in addition to the cast. “I read the book 15 years ago and I loved it” Grant Heslov explained. “I called George and proposed it to him, then I contacted Amazon. This is how the project was born, it was he who came to us” -. William Monahan echoes him: – “I found the book fantastic too. Many novice memoirs talk about their own family and create mythologies, but JR’s book is about a boy who loves his family and the family loves him. All in all. it’s rare, so when Amazon called me I immediately said yes. “

A truly “tender” cast

The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck plays with Tye Sheridan and little Daniel Ranieri under the gaze of George Clooney

Smiling and light-hearted, Ben Affleck plays Uncle Charlie, a father figure and mentor for JR who rattles off pearls of wisdom behind the bar where he works. George Clooney confessed that he had some fear of putting his friend in a bar after his problems with alcohol, but Affleck describes it. “An incredible experience. Film is a collaborative medium, I feel so lucky to have worked with this fantastic cast. I read the script first, I think. I love working with George, he understands actors deep down, he is so generous and wise and has a great instinct. When an opportunity like this happens you have to be ready “.

The Tender Bar, Tye Sheridan and little Daniel Ranieri at the premiere

Lily Rabe is also on the same line as Ben Affleck and has only words of praise for the ensemble put together by Clooney: “This group of people has something unique, on the set we were all open, curious, there was confidence and a sense of openness. George is an incredibly generous director with his audience. I hope to be able to find myself more and more often on sets of this type. to tell such a delicate story “. In a nutshell, veteran Christopher Lloyd specifies: “What am I looking for in a role? I want to feel connected with the character from the first time I read the script”. A little intimidated, but also amused by the new situation, 11-year-old Daniel Ranieri admits: “To be honest, acting wasn’t that hard. It was my first time and I was nervous, but they told me it wasn’t necessary. When my mom told me I got the part I was so happy. What did I learn? Not to look in the car “.

Ben Affleck praises George Clooney: “From him the best directorial notes of my career”

Rebuilding eras and relationships

The Tender Bar: Lily Rabe in a sequence from the film

If Daniel Ranieri plays the child JR, Tye Sheridan has been chosen to embody his teenage version. The two actors thus shared the same role and bonded a lot off the set, as Sheridan explains: “We saw each other, we ate often together. George had this idea of ​​a confrontation between two characters, the teenage me confronting the young version in a dream. We shot simultaneously, George worried that we were both growing up at the same time.”. Daniel Ranieri confirms the link with his older colleague: “I love him, it’s like he’s my big brother”. A nice discovery is Briana Middleton, another character who is in a relationship with Tye Sheridan as she plays JR’s sentimental interest in college. Ben Affleck has only praise for the actress, a real revelation of the film, who says he read the memoir after having and having loved it: “I think the most important thing George taught me is to be a generous actress, to trust others. And to be myself.”.

The Tender Bar Review: Ben Affleck is the best thing about George Clooney’s coming of age

The Tender Bar: Christopher Lloyd in a scene from the film

The Tender Bar dedicates much of the story to JR’s adolescence, a choice due to the cut given to the story by William Monahan who explains: “This is a book of over 400 pages in which the author recounts his life as a child, adolescent and adult. I focused on the college era to give me an adequate time frame”. The era in question is the ’70s and’ 80s, translated into the film by a precise aesthetic, by the clothes of the characters, by the colors and by a lot, a lot of music. As Grant Heslov explains, “Before shooting we decided we wanted traditional music. We usually work with Alexandre Desplat, whom we love, but we wanted something from the era, so we had to fight a little for the rights and use Paul Simon and Jackson Brown. Here we spent a lot of money. all our money “.

The 20 best movies based on books

The importance of having a model

The Tender Bar: Ben Affleck in a scene from the film

The Tender Bar is a film about family relationships, but also about the need to have a mentor who in JR’s case is patient Uncle Charlie. Looking back, Ben Affleck admits he understands how important it is to have people who support your ambitions: “My father always supported me, he wanted me to go to college, to study history or languages, even my grandfather was a very important person for me and then my acting teacher. Thanks to him I realized that maybe I was good”.

The Tender Bar: Tye Sheridan in a scene from the film

Time for reflection also for Tye Sheridan, who adds: “Every project you hope will leave you something. This film is linked to me in so many ways, when I was younger I spent a lot of time with my mother and the film made me reflect on this, on the desperate need to have someone to advise you or tell you what to do. JR spends a lot of time thinking about the absence in his life, that of his father, and in the end he realizes that maybe he was wrong, maybe this was not what he needs “.