The Tender Bar: the first poster | Cinema

Posted on
After the trailer, a poster of the bar of high hopes (original The Tender Bar), adaptation of the memoir by JR Moehringer directed by George Clooney.

Filming began in February and concluded in late April.

In the cast of the film, remember, we find Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), who will play the role of the young Moehringer, and also Ben Affleck as his uncle Charlie.

The film will hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 17 and in the rest of the country on December 22 before streaming on Amazon Prime on January 7, 2022.

Find the poster below:

George Clooney, remember he has already directed a series of films such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, In Love No Rules, The Ides of March, Monuments Men, Suburbicon and the Netflix film The Midnight Sky.

Below you can read the official synopsis of The bar of great hopes:

The only child of a single mother, JR grew up listening to the voice of his father on the radio, a DJ from New York who took off before he said his first word. Then that voice too disappears. It will be the neighborhood bar, with the diverse humanity that populates it, to raise it and make it into a man. Passionate and sadly funny, a great story of formation and redemption, of turbulent love between a mother and her only child, but also the compelling tale of a boy’s struggle to become a man and an unforgettable portrait of how men remain, in the bottom of their hearts, of the lost boys.

SOURCE: Impawards

