‘The Tender Bar’ the new Amazon film directed and produced by George Clooney

George Clooney will direct and produce a film version of the coming-of-age from JR Moehringer The Tender Bar: A Memoir for Amazon.

The Tender Bar: adaptation of the novel of the same name

Clooney and its producing partner Grant Heslov they will produce through their banner Smokehouse Pictures with Ted Hope. William Monahan, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Departed, wrote the screenplay for The Tender Bar.

An adaptation of the book by Moehringer, released in 2005, it was set prior to the Sony Pictures. The story centers on the author, who as a boy seeks a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who was missing before his son spoke his first word. When he can no longer find his father’s voice on the radio, the boy turns desperately to the corner bar, where he finds his uncle’s friendship. Charlie and other adults, who take him to the beach, to football matches, and finally to their club.

George Clooney before The Tender Bar

Clooney, as a director, has assets such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men And Suburbicon. He also recently directed the post-apocalyptic thriller Midnight Sky for Netflix And Anonymous Content, with Felicity Jones as the protagonist, and has directed and produced a few episodes of Catch 22 for Hulu.

Loading... Advertisements

The cast of the film

The film of Clooney seems to have finally found his full cast. The main roles are entrusted to Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck And Lily Rabe.

To these are added Sondra James (Joker), Max Martini (The Purge), Michael Braun (The Affair), Matthew Delamater (Castle Rock), Max Casella (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel), Rhenzy Feliz (Marvel’s Runaways), Ivan Leung (The Conners), Briana Middleton And Daniel Ranieri. The latter will be the young version of the protagonist JR, otherwise interpreted by Tye Sheridan. Sondra James will be the grandmother of the protagonist e Max Martini his absent father, who works as a DJ and who JR he only knows as “The Voice” on the radio. Delamater And Box will be patrons of the uncle’s bar JR (interpreted by Ben Affleck), while Feliz And Leung will be the rich college roommates of JR. Middleton it will finally be the girl the protagonist falls in love with.

(Source Variety and Deadline)