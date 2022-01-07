“The tender bar”: the new film by George Clooney with Ben Affleck

From January 7, the story of growth, friendship and affection will be streamed, based on the memoir of JR Moehringer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize “The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s new film with Ben Affleck. It’s on Prime Video since January 7 Valentina Barzaghi



The January 7 exclusively on Prime Video “The tender bar”, The new film by George Clooney, based on the writer’s memoir of the same name JR Moehringer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. It is a moving and tender story, a family drama set in the Long Island of the 70s, which the director of “Good night, and good luck” and “The Ides of March” shot starring his friend. Ben Affleck, in a role that fits him perfectly.

The “tender bar” mentioned in the title is the one in which he works uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a charismatic man and a great book lover, who becomes a second home for little JR (played as a child by Daniel Ranieri and as a boy by Tye Sheridan), who recently moved to live with his single mother in the family home on Long Island , along with grandparents and cousins. Without a father, JR immediately binds to his uncle, who becomes an educational and emotional reference figure for him. And it is Charlie who introduces him to the reading of great authors and to writing: passions that, over time, become much more for JR.

The new film by George Clooney it is a story of male formation, in which both the different faces of fatherhood and the beauty of knowledge are told. JR finds in his uncle Charlie the person who changes his life, a mentor who allows him to understand what affection is and stimulates him to become an adult aware of his own talent and destiny.

The cast

“The Tender Bar” runs smoothly, without any particular plot or direction inspiration. The plus is its cast, driven by Ben Affleck as Uncle Charlie, an original, kind and honest man who, together with Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”), to the little one Daniel Ranieri and good Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), is the beating heart of the film, where we also find a funny Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”) as JR’s grandfather

George Clooney’s is a gentle film, perfect for a family night out. It doesn’t leave the thrill of powerful aspirational story in its belly – that of great men and women charging you with the desire to be like them – but it is full of good feelings.