The Tender Bar, the new film directed by George Clooney

There are actors who become directors. And there are directors who become actors. And then there are actors who become directors and who direct other actors who are also directors. Like this Collider introduces the news we will talk about today: George Clooney will direct The Tender Bar, the new film produced by Amazon Studios.

Known primarily as an actor, George Clooney he has repeatedly worked behind the camera for films such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The Ides of March and, finally, The Midnight Sky. Soon we will see him again as a director for The Tender Bar, interpreted by Ben Affleck, also a well-known actor but also director of films such as Gone Baby Gone, Argon And The law of the night.

The Tender Bar, what is it about?

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of bizarre and demonstrative father figures. While the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) strives to provide her son with opportunities she is denied – and leaves her outrageous father’s ruined home albeit reluctantly (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to boldly, if not always gracefully, pursue her romantic love and professional dreams – with one foot set insistently in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

This is the official synopsis from The Tender Bar, movie based on a true story and based on the Pulitzer Prize memoir of the same name JR Moehringer, autobiographical text in Italy known by the title The bar of high hopes.

What else do we know about George Clooney’s next film?

The film adaptation of The Tender Bar was written by William Monahan, well-known screenwriter and winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Departed – the good and the bad.

In the cast we will see as protagonists Ben Affleck in the role of the bartender, Uncle Charlie, and Tye Sheridan who plays the young protagonist JR, in what will be a coming-of-age story. Next to them we will also see Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) And Max Casella (About Davis).

Directed by George Clooney, The Tender Bar represents the second film that the actor has made for a streaming platform, in this case Amazon Prime Video. Recall that in fact the last film as a director of Clooney it was sci-fi The Midnight Sky, released in 2020 on Netflix.

Produced by Smokehouse Pictures, production house of George Clooney and his historic collaborator Grant Heslov, and give it Amazon Studios, The Tender Bar it will be distributed in some US theaters starting December 22, 2021. It will arrive in streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2022.

Waiting to see The Tender Bar, for which there are still a few months left, we leave you here the official trailer from The Last Duel, latest film by Ridley Scott with protagonists Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Matt Damon, Adam Driver is exactly Ben Affleck, who besides as an actor, also figures as a screenwriter!