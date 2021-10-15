The Tender Bar, the trailer for George Clooney’s film with Ben Affleck

“The Tender Bar” is the new film by George Clooney ( PHOTO ) which sees him engaged for the eighth time behind the camera. Also among the protagonists of the film Ben Affleck , in what is considered by critics one of his best interpretations for which, it is rumored, is already in pole position for the Oscar 2022.

“The Tender Bar” will be released in cinemas in Los Angeles and New York starting next December 17th; from 22 it will be available throughout the country and, on 7 January 2022, it will also arrive in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video and will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.

A rather classic film in which George Clooney has put all his effort choosing, this time, a personal story with sentimental traits. The choice of “secondary” characters who manage to give color to the story, greatly enriching what surrounds the story and its protagonists, is also very popular. Among these, we cannot fail to mention Christopher Lloyd.

“The Tender Bar”, the cast of George Clooney’s new film

As already mentioned, among the great revelations of the new Clooney film we find Ben Affleck who will play the role of Uncle Charlie. In the role of the protagonist, JR, there will be first Daniel Ranieri in the child version of the character and then Tye Sheridan in the adult one.

Among the other actors participating in the film we find:

Lily Rabe as Dorothy Moehringer, JR’s mother.

Christopher Lloyd, who will be JR’s grandfather.

Max Martini as JR’s father.

Michael Braun who will play Bobo.

Matthew Delamater as Joey D.

Rhenzy Feliz who will be Wesley.

Ivan Leung in the role of Jimmy.

Briana Middleton who will play Sidney.

The plot of “The Tender Bar”

“The Tender Bar” brings JR’s story to the big screen; the boy is orphaned of his father and is raised by his uncle Charlie, a bartender sui generis but very kind and protective with his nephew.

The child will immediately demonstrate a great love for writing, which is born and matures right in Charlie’s bar, and will become the fulcrum on which the whole story develops and comes to life.

An intense story with in the foreground the relationships with the family and with an absent father who, however, will influence the growth path of the protagonist, leading him against his will to make it become a central topic of his life.

On the other hand, however, Uncle Charlie, a positive figure who will become JR’s source of inspiration and guide in the passage from childhood to adulthood and in all the choices that derive from it.