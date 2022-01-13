“The tender bar”, what a disappointment the new film by George Clooney director

In cinematic memory, there isn’t a single biopic on the sentimental education of a great writer that deserves to be remembered. Transposed to the screen, the autobiographical novels of successful journalists, even when they have been bestsellers in the charts, are, if possible, even more slippery matter. Even Marco Bellocchio missed out on filming Massimo Gramellini’s memoir from the charts, “Make good dreams”. And if “Me & Marley” was so successful that it even deserved a prequel, it was more thanks to the photogenic labrador than to the autobiographical pen of the journalist John Grogan.

For inexplicable reasons, George Clooney has chosen for his eighth director the autobiographical bestseller by journalist JR Moehringer, “The Tender Bar” (Italian title “The bar of great hopes”). The film has been on Amazon Prime for a few days. Moehringer’s most recent glory is that he was Prince Harry’s ghostwriter, which doesn’t exactly make your wrists shake. As much as you may like the reinterpretation of Jackson Browne and the Isley Brothers, who stand out in the film’s vintage 70s musical set, the one and only reason for the work’s interest lies in the likeable figure of Uncle Charlie, providential paternal substitute for the film. little JR, played by a Ben Affleck for once happily ‘in part’.

It is uncle Charlie, manager of a bar not coincidentally called “The Dickens”, which behind the counter houses good books and bottles, who pushes his nephew towards writing, putting Dickens and Orwell in his hand. We are among the red necks of New Jersey, in Manhasset, more or less in the area that saw Bruce Springsteen blossom, and the film tells us that Charlie’s proletarian barfly friends know by heart the date of the promulgation of the Magna Carta. Sara…

At the age of nine, JR returned to live with his mother in the crowded hovel of his gruff but generous maternal grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) because his father, a dee-jay idler, abandoned them. And the mother (Lily Rabe), from a simple secretary dreams of a university future at Yale for her cute little boy, who for the other American ‘social ladder’, sport, is really denied. Of course he will succeed.

For the first time in a Clooney film, a cultured, ironic, curious gentleman with very high cinematographic models, yawns are wasted. Perhaps because the approach to the characters is unforgivably superficial, despite the efforts of little Daniel Ranieri, who will take the form of Tye Sheridan when he grows up. Perhaps because her mother’s designer suits do not fit in well with the context, and Lily Rabe herself is too beautiful, dressed up and eternally young in spite of the 15 years that covers the story.

Uncle Charlie is a well-rounded educator, very civilized, respectful of women and superintellectual, despite still living at home with mum and dad. It will all be true, but the path of the aspiring writer between the first steps at The New York Times and his amorous skirmishes with a seductive and capricious schoolmate are worn-out platitudes that leave one perfectly indifferent. As an actor and filmmaker who made his debut with “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and shone with “Good Night, and Good Luck”, who directed the much underrated “Suburbicon” and explored dark science fiction with “The Midnight Sky. ”, This landing is a terrible disappointment.