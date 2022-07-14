The tender gesture of Chris Hemsworth to kiss Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder takes place in its first week after the premiere. While Taika Waititi’s film has received mixed reviews, it’s having a good box office performance. Like the new adventure of Thor Odinson is already circulating, they begin to leave behind the scenes details that make the film richer. Now the gesture he had was known Chris Hemsworth to be able to kiss his partner Natalie Portman.

love and thunderin addition to marking the return of the Asgardian after Endgame, brings back the Dr Jane Foster. The scientist, former partner of the Avenger, plays an important role in the story, since now she is the new bearer of Mjölnirwhich makes it mighty thor. In addition, the story gives the former couple the opportunity to review their love situation, so that both can move forward.

This situation implied kissing scenesbut so that they could go out in the best way, Chris Hemsworth noticed a key detail from his partner: she is vegan.

Interviewed by Capital FM, Natalie Portman recounted the tender gesture that Chris had for her. “The day we had a kiss scene, Chris didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. He eats meat like every half hour. He was really considerate. He is a very nice person“said the Oscar-winning actress.

In addition, Portman humorously recalled that Tessa Thompsonwho plays King Valkyrie, also did not know that Hemsworth could survive a day without eating meat, since “he practically eats bison for breakfast”.

Natalia’s comment about Chris eating “meat each half” is because the Australian eats a diet with significant amounts of protein to be able to maintain muscle volume. As it turned out, Hemsworth has a diet that leads him to consume 4,500 calories spread over several meals.

This detail joins others from different movies that show that Chris is a great guy, not only in muscle mass.

