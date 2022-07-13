The tender image between Chris Hemsworth and his daughter India Rose on the set of ‘Thor 4’ – CINEMABLEND

The future of Love and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be quite long after seeing the images that Chris Hemsworth shared with his daughter during the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Chris Hemsworth once said that her daughter was not a fan of any heroine of the Marvel universe but of the competition. India Rose Hemsworth, who plays Love in Thor: Love and Thunder, the new movie about the god of thunder, is actually a fan of being Wonder Woman. In fact, the Australian himself has accepted that Gal Gadot’s movie is his favorite of the entire DC Extended Universe. Insurance India has worn it many times at home.

He also shared that many times he took India, and the twins Tristan and Sasha, to the filming of Marvel movies because they always asked for it, but seeing how tired they are, they got bored, slept and everything fell apart in the illusion. Things changed for them, well, not that much. Hemsworth has shared on his social networks photos of emotional moments that he lived with his 10-year-old little girl during the filming of this cosmic adventure.

Through his Instagram, The Australian showed us how India accompanied him since he was a barely crawling baby. He was in Thor, by Kenneth Brannagh, looking at his father and right next to the hammer. He is just as cute now, because, contrary to what one would think, India was not that hyperactive girl who was nagging throughout the set, sure she was playing but she ended up so exhausted that she found many naps in her father’s arms.



@Chris Hemsworth The first time India was with her father.



“She is my favorite superheroine,” wrote the husband of Elsa Pataky. And this relationship may be the first in a long list of movies they share together.. They only need to know the plans that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has for Chris. What is a fact is that he will continue as an Asgardian in more deliveries. The outcome of Thor 4 raised a future confrontation against Hercules (Brett Goldstein).



@Chris Hemsworth This is the photo during ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



India? She has all the potential to be part of the Young Avengers, the youth group of Avengers that she would face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). This girl has the energy and the last name to inherit her father’s charisma in Asgard. We will see if this much-sung theory comes true and forms a supergroup with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Wiccan (Julian Hilliard), Speed ​​(Jett Klyne), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Kid Loki (Jack Veal).