The tender photo of the non-little boys from Mali on their first birthday

Only two cases of nonpuplings are remembered in history, but they did not survive the first days.

The only babies in the world who are nonuplets – nine babies born at the same time – have turned one year old and are “in perfect health”, their father told the BBC.

“They are all crawling now. Some sit up and can even walk if they hold on to something,” said Abdelkader Arby, a Malian army officer.

Abdelkader Arby said the mother, 26-year-old Halima Cissé, is also doing well.

Everyone is in the care of the clinic of Morocco where they were born.

