The tender photo of the non-little boys from Mali on their first birthday

Caption, Only two cases of nonpuplings are remembered in history, but they did not survive the first days.

The only babies in the world who are nonuplets – nine babies born at the same time – have turned one year old and are “in perfect health”, their father told the BBC.

“They are all crawling now. Some sit up and can even walk if they hold on to something,” said Abdelkader Arby, a Malian army officer.

Abdelkader Arby said the mother, 26-year-old Halima Cissé, is also doing well.

Everyone is in the care of the clinic of Morocco where they were born.

“It’s not easy, but it’s great. Although sometimes it’s exhausting, when you see all the babies in perfect health (lined up) from right to left, we feel relieved. We forget everything,” said the official.

The father has just returned to Morocco for the first time in six months, along with his eldest daughter, Souda, three years old.

“I am overwhelmed to be reunited with my entire family: my wife, the children and myself.”

Record and birthday to remember

Mr. Arby said that the small birthday celebration was attended by the nurses and some people from his building.

“Nothing is better than the first year. We will remember this great moment.”

Caption, Abdelkader Arby, Halima Cissé and their daughter Souda met in Morocco.

The babies have beaten the guinness world record of the greatest number of children born in a single birth who have survived.

Before the birth, on May 4, 2021, Mrs. Cissé was flown to Morocco by the Malian government to receive specialized care.

Multiple births are risky, and mothers carrying more than four fetuses at a time are advised to terminate the pregnancy in some countries where abortion is legal.

There is also a risk that babies will develop health problems due to their premature birth, such as sepsis and cerebral palsy.

Popularity

The mother and her children currently live in what their father described as a “medicalized flat” belonging to the owners of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where the babies were born.

“There are nurses who are here, in addition to my wife, who help take care of the children,” said the father.

“The clinic has given them a menu that says what to feed them at all times, both day and night,” he added.

Caption, The mother and her children live in an apartment that looks like an extension of the hospital where they were born.

The babies – five girls and four boys – were born at 30 weeks, by caesarean section, and weighed between 500 g and 1 kilo.

The children are called Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji and Bah, while the girls are called Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou.

Each of them has a unique personality, his father said.

“They all have different characters. Some are quiet, while others make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be held all the time. They are all very different, which is totally normal.”

They haven’t been to Mali yet, but they are already very popular in the country, the father concluded.