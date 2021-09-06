the tender photo with her daughter for her birthday

Like Mother like daughter. The saying goes all for Reese Witherspoon (PHOTO) and her eldest daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, born on 9 September 1999 from love with her first husband Ryan Phillippe. The actress, 44, posted a shot on Instagram with her daughter, who looks a lot like her.

Reese Witherspoon, best wishes to daughter Ava Same smile, same look, same straight blond hair. Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava are really two drops of water. On the occasion of the girl's 21st birthday, the actress posted two photos and a special dedication on Instagram. "Wow! How can this little girl have now 21 years? Happy birthday to my sweet girl who has become an amazing young woman. Her kindness, her compassion and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I can't wait to see all the good you will put into this world. I love you so much, "Reese wrote accompanying the post. The girl immediately replied: "I love you me mom too ".

There were also many comments from Reese's famous friends. "Happy birthday, Ava! And congratulations on these 21 from mom, Reese, "he wrote Jennifer Garner. "Happy birthday to the little girl I stole an ice cream from almost 20 years ago. I'm sorry. You are beautiful, "she commented jokingly Selma Blair. "Awwww … Happy birthday!" were the words of Viola Davis. And then again there was no shortage of greetings from Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, Meghan Trainor and many others. "My kids have a great relationship," Reese said in an interview a while ago, talking about his children. "Ava for Tennessee is a second mom. Sometimes he confuses us, I remember the time he said 'Happy Mother's Day!' ".