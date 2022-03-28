The tender postcard of Channing Tatum with Zoë Kravitz on their outings

The famous actress, Zoë Kravitz, enjoys her walks with the actor Channing Tatum. A somewhat particular couple, who sets trends at every opportunity that comes their way. We tell you below all the details about their departures.

March 27, 2022 12:13 p.m.

Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman keep talking about. His incredible garage and his great career are reason enough to be on the cover of major newspapers. However, this time his current partner did not want to be left behind. The famous actor Channing Tatumwith whom he shares good times, left the door of his collection of classics open and we couldn’t resist.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum make a rather particular duo that walks the streets setting trends, but in a somewhat different way than what we are used to. The actors wear loose, comfortable clothing and have been seen aboard Tatum’s BMX for a fun ride. Everything seems to indicate that luxury cars are not always invited to these outings.

Shopping can be quite an entertaining feat behind the wheel of a Range Rover or a classic 1950s Chevrolet. However, even if it takes a little longer than usual, some celebrities prefer to take an unusual ride away from those big guys. luxuries and comforts. This seems to be the situation of the young couple, who love to spend these moments together.

Zoë Kravitz with Channing Tatum in BMX.

Many times comfort exhausts, and makes us want to explore different universes. Also, so much elegance together and always showing that face to the audience must also be a bit exhausting. For this reason, the actors decide to give themselves these moments of respite, where they play like children again and the luxuries seem to be left aside. What do you think?

The romance between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum is going from strength to strength. How well, their careers in the field of cinema. The big screen today seems to choose them and be one of those preferred by the public. Lots of talent together!

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum shopping.

Kravitz and Tatum with their BMX.

These are the cars of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum that were left in the garage: