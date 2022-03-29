The tender side of the Oscars 2022: Bradley Cooper arrived on the arm of his mother, Gloria Campano

The gala number 94 of the Oscar awards was held this Sunday in The Angels, United Statesin a ceremony marked by scandal due to the violent reaction of Will Smith against Chris Rock.

To fulfill the classic rite of showing and being seen, celebrities walked the red carpet with their partners of the occasion. In the case of Bradley Cooper It is already customary that he does not attend alone. It is that the actor witnessed the event in the company of his mother, Glory Campanowho works as a renowned journalist for the American television network NBC.

On this occasion, the actor born 47 years ago in Pennsylvania, was summoned for his participation in the alley of lost souls, film produced by the Mexican director William Del Toro. Cooper wore a tuxedo, classic cut, black and bell shimmered in a dark lace dress, accompanied by a silver-toned jacket.

This is not the first time Cooper attends the Oscars with his mother. In 2019 he also did it and took the recognition of Julia Roberts at the end of the event: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and good night to Bradley Cooper’s mother and my children, and thanks for watching.”

Mother and son maintain a close bond after the death of his father in 2013, due to lung cancer. Due to this shocking event, the protagonist of A star Is Born lives with her in a house New York, where they have been seen walking through the streets of that city. In an interview with the magazine Details Magazinemanifested the circumstance that he has to go through: “We are surviving. Both. Let’s face it: It’s probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. This is life”.

And followed: “My family is very close, and my dad’s death was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and the aftershocks of it have not stopped. We need we a they. so here we are. But don’t get me wrong. It is not without complications. It’s not like I live in a resort and she’s in the guest house. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: she’s a cool girl. We can hang out, and she can take a beating. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”

Bradley Cooper He was not the only celebrity who attended the Academy ceremony with a member of his family. Other similar situations were experienced with Jude Hillthe rising star of the film Belfastwho posed with his mother, Shauneen Hill and the case of the recently retired athlete ShaunWhite, who was also accompanied by his mother, Cathy White.