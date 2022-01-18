The tennis game that will make you forget Djokovic (also because he is not there)

After the bitterness for the Djokovic case, tennis fans can smile again thanks to a new super realistic video game.

Kalypso Media and Australia’s Torus Games have announced a new tennis game, titled Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, which aims to make you forget the Djokovic case. Also because, curiously but not too much, the Serbian was not included in the roster of tennis players available at the launch of the game in the spring of 2022. Djokovic’s exclusion is not due to his no-vax positions nor to the recent dispute with the Australian Open. , since something similar had already happened for licensing reasons with AO Tennis 2 (the game of the Australian Open, in fact).

No Djokovic, but realistic tennis –

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships will be available in spring 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch. The “simulator”, as it is defined in a press release, “focuses on realistic scenarios and player reactions in the exciting world of tennis. By using the right tactics, intelligent player positioning and the use of authentic ball physics that are a central part of the gameplay, players will be able to compete in tennis tournaments and competitions around the world. ”

16 players at the start –

At launch, 16 popular tennis stars will be integrated into Matchpoint. From the current number two in the world rankings Danill Medvedev, to other top ten players in the ATP global rankings such as Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. It will also be possible to select other famous players such as Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreno Busta. Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova and Kei Nishikori will be available at launch and along with Garbine Muguruza and Danill Medvedev have expressed their enthusiasm for the game in this video. Not just tennis players, though: there will also be sports and fashion brands such as Uniqlo, Nike and Head, to make players’ equipment authentic.