the tennis player risks three years outside Australia – Il Tempo





Novak Djokovic will know on Monday if he can set foot on Australian soil or if he will be sent back to Serbia. The world’s number 1 tennis player will stay at the Park Hotel near Melbourne city center for the entire weekend, working with his legal staff to appeal the Australian authorities’ decision not to grant him a visa to play the Australian Open with a vaccine exemption. anti Covid. Meanwhile, the Serbian champion spent Orthodox Christmas in his room, where he received several calls from Serbia, including his parents and the President of the Republic, hoping to cheer him up. Djokovic also received a visit from a priest from the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, a group of supporters gathered outside the Park Hotel, which also hosts refugees and asylum seekers, waving flags and banners. They mingled with human rights defenders who were there to highlight the plight of other detainees. “Thank you to people all over the world for your continued support. I feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” the nine-time Australian Open champion wrote on social media in his first message since he was effectively locked in a hotel. “Thanks to you dear ones, all over the world for using your voice to send messages of love to my husband,” added Jelena Djokovic, Djokovic’s wife, on social media. Support also from the players’ association, which in a statement reported that it was “in close contact with Djokovic”. The champion “confirmed that he was fine” and “asked to tell the conditions of his detention himself”.

The cancellation of Djokovic’s visa to enter Australia sparked protests in his native Serbia, where he is considered a national hero. During a demonstration, Djokovic’s family expressed anger at what they described as an affront to the Serbian people. “You, the famous prime minister of a distant and beautiful country, are behaving according to your principles, which have nothing to do with us and our principles,” Djokovic’s father Srdan told reporters. Scott Morrison. “We are human, and you, sir, are not,” he added. In turn, Djokovic’s brother Djordje said the tennis star was taken “to a dirty room with no objects.” “He was treated like a criminal, while he is a healthy and respectable man and a sportsman who has not endangered anyone’s life and has not committed any federal or legal offenses,” he added.

The Australian authorities, however, have no intention of backing down on the hard line against the unvaccinated. “Those who arrive in Australia must prove that they are vaccinated and, if not, that they have not been vaccinated for medical reasons”, reiterated Interior Minister Karen Andrews, speaking on Australian TV. “Djokovic is not a prisoner in Australia – he added – he is free to leave the country at any time, which the border authorities would facilitate”. So instead of preparing to defend his Australian Open title and aim to win the 21st major, Djokovic will appear before the Federal Circuit Court on Monday to challenge the visa cancellation. According to reports from the Australian newspaper The Age, which cites a reliable source, in the dossier presented by Djokovic the evidence presented by the Serbian is “minimal” and the documentation supporting the exemption is “largely insufficient”. If on Monday the court were to confirm the position of the ABF, Djokovic even risks having to skip the Australian Open until 2025. The Australian federal laws, in fact, for those who have suffered the revocation of the entry visa provide for a ban from the country until at three years.