The tennis player’s jab at Italy: “Against Putin …”

Sergiy Stakhovsky he is one of the many Ukrainian sports champions who returned to their homeland to defend Kiev from the Russian invasion. A professional tennis player since 2003, the 36-year-old left his wife and three children in Hungary to fight Vladimir Putin’s troops: “There is no right or wrong in what I have done. If I hadn’t come, I would have felt guilty – his words to half past eight – But now I feel guilty for leaving my wife and my three children ”.

Former number 31 in the ATP ranking, Sergiy Stakhovsky has not received any military training but has never doubted the importance of returning to Ukraine to face the Russian army, strong in an ideal: “I will do the same thing that any other Ukrainian who has enlisted right now is doing. Most of us are inexperienced. We have an ideal, to fight now: it’s the last resort “ .

Stakhovsky promoted the sanctions imposed by the international community a flyeven if their effect is likely to materialize only in some time: “The world is on Ukraine’s side and this is beautiful. But the country needs the support of the West right now “ . The former tennis player therefore called for the closure of the airspace, just like President Zelensky.

The Ukrainian people have no intention of conceding anything to PutinStakhovsky emphasized, not even Crimea and the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk: “I don’t know if you would say the same thing in Italy: would you give up Venice or Sicily to give them to another state?” , the jab of the sportsman from Kiev. During his speech, he returned to Putin’s nuclear threat, underlining that the Kremlin’s number one will continue to use it considering the fear of NATO: “The only hope we can have is that he will die before he does it, otherwise he will repeat the same things Hitler did when he divided Europe” .