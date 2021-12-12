The tennis world is in mourning! Manolo Santana leaves us

Manolo Santana in the photo

It was news that no tennis fan wanted to read. Manolo Santana died this Saturday at the age of 83.

The Madrid champion in 1961 and 1964 beat Pietrangeli in the Roland Garros final but there was a lasting friendship between the two. In his career he also won the US Open 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966; first Spaniard ever consecrated on the most famous grass.

Santana had a degenerative disease that has kept him out of the spotlight in recent years. His last major position was as director of the Mutua Madrid Open and he passed the baton to Feliciano López two years ago – a position he has held since 2002, the year the competition was created. As a manager he left a clear mark in one of the biggest tournaments in the world, but as a tennis player he was a true pioneer.

Santana was the first great figure in Spanish tennis, the first Iberian to occupy the throne of the ranking in 1965. In 1966 she realized a dream by winning Wimbledon, but ended up with two other titles, as we said, at Roland Garros and one at the US Open. A unique career that has also continued as captain of the Spanish national team in the Davis Cup and which will never be canceled.